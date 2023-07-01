Carter has been in a volunteer assistant position with the Bears’ soccer program for the last year, rounding out Lenard’s staff during their first season with the program.

“We are thrilled to be adding Cameron full time to the coaching staff,” Lenard said. “She has been an integral part of what we have been building the last year and a half and is the right fit to lead our goalkeeper crew and equip them for the highest level of play in the Big 12. Most importantly she is a tremendous person who is a trusted advisor and mentor for our players. We are fortunate to have her.”