Centex standout Fuller named PSU softball coach

Former Midway, MCC and Baylor pitcher Jenny Fuller has been named the head softball coach at Pittsburg State University, according to an announcement made by the athletics department on Friday.

Fuller arrives at Pittsburgh State after serving as head coach at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. In four seasons, she led the Wolves to an 85-80 overall record as well as a 23-20 mark this past spring. The 2020 campaign saw the Fuller-led NSU team open on a 10-game win streak and go 15-4 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to have Jenny join the Gorilla family and Pittsburg community as our head softball coach," PSU athletics director Jim Johnson stated in a press release. "Everyone we talked to had nothing but great things to say about Jenny and her coaching ability, her recruiting ability, the culture she builds as a leader and her focus on ensuring student-athletes have a great collegiate experience."

Fuller replaces former Gorillas head coach Ashley Balazs, who resigned in May after going 74-106 with the program in four seasons. The Gorillas finished 15-29 in the 2021 season.