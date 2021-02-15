Central Texas teams in holding pattern until weather subsides

The UIL boys' basketball playoffs are set to begin Thursday.

At Baylor, the softball team has yet to make its 2021 season debut. The Lady Bears’ opening tournament at Louisiana was canceled due to weather concerns, as was the team’s home debut that was supposed to be played Wednesday against UT-Arlington. Glenn Moore’s team will try to hit the diamond next weekend at home for the Getterman Classic, though that seemingly also would be up in the air.

The Baylor men’s golf team was slated to play at the All-American Collegiate in Humble, Texas, beginning Sunday, but that event was postponed.

The Baylor women’s basketball team was fortunate in that it managed to get its game against Texas in on Sunday, beating the Lady Longhorns, 60-35. Texas opted not to try to return to Austin Sunday night, given the treacherous conditions of I-35, and BU coach Kim Mulkey offered up Baylor’s practice gym to the Longhorns as they prepare for a Wednesday game at TCU. However, Texas was able to leave for Austin on Monday. As for the Lady Bears, they’re scheduled to play West Virginia at home on Wednesday.

The Baylor baseball team is scheduled to open its season Friday at home against Jacksonville (Fla.) State. High temperatures are supposed to move above freezing for the first time all week by Friday.

McLennan Community College’s athletic schedules are also a moving target because of the weather. The MCC basketball teams postponed a doubleheader against Temple College from Monday to Feb. 22, and MCC’s baseball and softball teams have had to juggle their dockets as well.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.