Chad Conine: Baylor fans, keep your ears open for what people aren't saying

I don’t need to inform Baylor fans on the intricacies of a coaching search.

Although the Bears basketball team has had just one coach since 2003 and the Lady Bears had the same leader for 21 years, fans of Baylor teams have had more than their share of coaching searches in football. In fact, Baylor football coaching searches have come around about as often as the Summer Olympics since Grant Teaff retired after the 1992 season.

This is my first one to cover closely on the college level as a reporter. But my experience watching my colleagues cover them, plus my own vested interest in other teams’ coaching searches has taught me more than I really wanted to know.

The main thing: pay attention to what’s not happening.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has stated publicly and reiterated to me that the school won’t be discussing the search for Kim Mulkey’s replacement as the head Lady Bear until it is ready to name the next women’s basketball coach.

But that’s not the only thing that’s not happening.

For Lady Bears fans, there was some comfort in the fact that none of Baylor’s current players had announced that they had entered the transfer portal by mid-day on Friday.