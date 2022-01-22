Chad Conine: Baylor in a fight is harder work and more fun for fans

To add to the appeal, Collen is doing everything she can to get people in those green seats.

“We need you this Sunday 2pm vs #7 Iowa State!” Collen Tweeted this week. “This is what ISU student section looked like last night vs Texas… let’s show em how it’s done in Waco!”

I can’t re-run the photo, but the student section at ISU looked pretty full. I don’t think Baylor is going to get 2,000 screaming students in the doors, but it would be cool to look across the arena and see 500 loud ones.

That’s what college basketball is all about — willing your team to an important conference win in January. That’s how most of us earn the right to watch our teams in March.

As for the people on the court and the bench, they’re experiencing what it’s like to be the team chasing a championship when they’re actually the ones defending it.

“We can only control what’s in front of us,” Collen said on Friday. “Iowa State’s in front of us, whether they were last in the standings or first in the standings, we’ve got to go 1-0. We certainly aren’t playing from the front right now, but in a week we’ve gone from the bottom to the middle.”