Chad Conine: Baylor in a fight is harder work and more fun for fans

For most college basketball teams and most college basketball fans, this time of year is an absolute grind.
You (usually) play two games a week against two teams that might be able to beat you. Or one that you should beat and one that you maybe can beat. One’s at home and the other’s on the road.
Every win brings glory like a scene in Braveheart. Every loss makes you feel like you’ll never win again.
I’m describing this for the benefit of Lady Bears fans (i.e., fans of Baylor women’s basketball from 2005-2021). I realize you’ve had a different experience. Especially during this run of 11 consecutive Big 12 championships, conference games have been about as chill and relaxing as a sunset walk on the beach.
I mean, the Kansas men won 14 straight Big 12 titles and lost about three conference games a year. The Jayhawks never went undefeated in league play during that time. Baylor suffered nine Big 12 losses in the last 11 seasons before this year. The Lady Bears went undefeated in conference four times and lost just once in five other seasons.
I know that sounds like a compliment, but it’s not meant that way.
I’m a firm believer that learning to persevere through losses builds a team’s character. I doubt Kim Mulkey would agree. She kept the hammer down and took the suspense out of a lot of Big 12 women’s basketball games and seasons. The Lady Bears crushed most Big 12 teams they played. Last year, Baylor won 12 conference games by at least 20 points.
Heck, Mulkey usually had the second best team in the league’s potential second best player sitting at the end of her bench taking advantage of free travel, free meals and not playing a whole lot of meaningful minutes. That’s how well Mulkey-era Baylor recruited.
I imagine that new Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen would love to get back to the point where her team is pounding everyone in sight and signing every decent player that escapes the grasp of Geno Auriemma.
That’s not where we’re at right now.
But where we’re at right now isn’t such a bad spot. Baylor is still an upper-middle-class program fighting for a conference championship in an improved Big 12.
There’s a pretty appealing skirmish in that battle tipping off on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Fifteenth-ranked Baylor will play No. 7 Iowa State at 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. It’s going to be a great game, but it won’t decide anything. I remember Bill Self saying during the Jayhawks’ streak of championships that you couldn’t tell anything about the conference race until after the halfway mark. That’s the new reality for Baylor women’s basketball in 2022.
Really, though, that’s fun. It’s a reason to show up at the Ferrell Center after church on Sunday.
To add to the appeal, Collen is doing everything she can to get people in those green seats.
“We need you this Sunday 2pm vs #7 Iowa State!” Collen Tweeted this week. “This is what ISU student section looked like last night vs Texas… let’s show em how it’s done in Waco!”
I can’t re-run the photo, but the student section at ISU looked pretty full. I don’t think Baylor is going to get 2,000 screaming students in the doors, but it would be cool to look across the arena and see 500 loud ones.
That’s what college basketball is all about — willing your team to an important conference win in January. That’s how most of us earn the right to watch our teams in March.
As for the people on the court and the bench, they’re experiencing what it’s like to be the team chasing a championship when they’re actually the ones defending it.
“We can only control what’s in front of us,” Collen said on Friday. “Iowa State’s in front of us, whether they were last in the standings or first in the standings, we’ve got to go 1-0. We certainly aren’t playing from the front right now, but in a week we’ve gone from the bottom to the middle.”
Collen added that the standings will take care of themselves if the Bears continue to go 1-0. That’s true.