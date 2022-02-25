Chad Conine: Baylor women's hoops won't back down

A few years ago, I went to see Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers play at the outdoor concert venue on the Texas state fair grounds that I will forever call “Starplex.”
The opening act for Mr. Petty and his band that evening was fellow Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame act ZZ Top. My road trip companion that day was my friend and colleague John Werner. If you want to hear my description of the Heartbreakers’ performance, which is not fit for print, you can ask John.
Let me just put it like this, ZZ Top brought more energy to the stage and outperformed the headliner.*
Well, folks, here we go again. Werner and I will be in the same venue on Saturday, participating in the same activity and I will once again be more interested in the opening act.
Warming up the Ferrell Center for the big Baylor vs. Kansas men’s game will be an equally important contest between the Baylor women and the Kansas women. If you care to look at it closely, a picture emerges to show the contrast between the status of men’s and women’s college hoops.
The two games are actually very similar.
All four teams involved in the doubleheader are headed for the NCAA Tournament next month. The Baylor and Kansas men are vying for top seeds. The Baylor women could put themselves in position for a No. 1 seed as well, while the Kansas women are currently projected on the No. 8 line.
Both games have clear Big 12 championship implications. The Baylor men are a game and a half behind the Jayhawks for first place in conference with eight days left in the regular season. The Baylor women are tied atop the Big 12 with Iowa State and need a win to setup a de facto conference title game against the Cyclones on Monday.
The environment will probably be pretty exciting for both contests, but this is where we have to be honest with ourselves.
It’s likely every seat will be filled for the Bears vs. Jayhawks men’s game. ESPN has sent its hype team to town for the men’s game, but even if it hadn’t, it would still be one of the few games each season when the Ferrell Center is absolutely packed.
The Baylor women will probably have an enthusiastic crowd of between 5,000 and 6,000 fans, which is around half full. It would be great if Baylor students could come inside and cheer for the women and still have a place in line for the men’s game, but we’ll have to wait and see how that works out.
Now this is where this column takes a bit of a left turn. Hang in there with me.
If you think back to the bubble tournament last March, you’ll probably remember the controversy that came up regarding the difference in facilities inside the women’s bubble as compared to the men’s bubble. The most glaring difference was that men’s teams had workout rooms that resembles their weight rooms on campus, while the women’s workout rooms resembled the workout room at La Quinta.
Maybe the weirdest discrepancy was right there on the court.
For the men’s tournament, the hyperbolic March Madness insignia stretched from 3-point arc to 3-point arc.
For the women’s tournament, the court was succinctly labeled “WOMEN’S BASKETBALL.” This is the sports equivalent of Dwight Schrute creating a sign that read “IT IS YOUR BIRTHDAY.” for Kelly Kapoor’s party on the TV show The Office.
The women’s basketball teams were right to complain about the differences last March, mostly because it happens all the time.
This week, I was curious to see how Baylor stacked up in Quad 1 wins versus the other top teams in the nation. So I Google searched for the NCAA Net Rankings for women’s college basketball, only to find that the NCAA Net Rankings for women didn’t include the Quad breakdown (at least on the page where I landed) that is present on the NCAA Net Rankings for men.
That’s the NCAA making a statement that men’s coverage is more important than women’s coverage.
ESPN, which has the broadcast rights for the women’s tournament, does the same thing. Right now, I can look at the Baylor-Kansas men’s gamecast on ESPN.com and see that Baylor has a 69.1% chance to beat Kansas according to the matchup predictor and I can also see statistical info on each team’s best player. How about the Baylor-Kansas women? No matchup predictor. No player stats. It’s the internet equivalent of a La Quinta workout room.
Why is that?
Court logos and coding for internet pages don’t seem like things that would be difficult to make equitable. It’s just that the powers that be can justify blowing off the women’s game. It shouldn’t be that way.
I’m not saying that the Ferrell Center should be just as full at 2 p.m. tomorrow as it is at 7 p.m. I understand why it won’t be. But the difference in presentation, on a national level, between the women’s game and the men’s game is the difference between the presentation of the visiting team starters and the home team starters. Monotone introductions versus loud music, flashing lights and bombastic pronouncement of names.
Back to business: How will the games play out on the court on Saturday at the Ferrell Center? I’ll simply point out that the Baylor-Kansas women’s game at Allen Fieldhouse was a thriller, while the men’s game in the same arena was a done deal just a few minutes after tipoff. Maybe the Baylor men will turn the tables on Saturday. I certainly hope so.
But it’s not a must-win for the men. The Baylor women, on the other hand, have a ton riding as they chase their 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season title. It’ll be intense.
Remember, sometimes the opening act outshines the headliner.