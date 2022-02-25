Chad Conine: Baylor women's hoops won't back down

Both games have clear Big 12 championship implications. The Baylor men are a game and a half behind the Jayhawks for first place in conference with eight days left in the regular season. The Baylor women are tied atop the Big 12 with Iowa State and need a win to setup a de facto conference title game against the Cyclones on Monday.

The environment will probably be pretty exciting for both contests, but this is where we have to be honest with ourselves.

It’s likely every seat will be filled for the Bears vs. Jayhawks men’s game. ESPN has sent its hype team to town for the men’s game, but even if it hadn’t, it would still be one of the few games each season when the Ferrell Center is absolutely packed.

The Baylor women will probably have an enthusiastic crowd of between 5,000 and 6,000 fans, which is around half full. It would be great if Baylor students could come inside and cheer for the women and still have a place in line for the men’s game, but we’ll have to wait and see how that works out.

Now this is where this column takes a bit of a left turn. Hang in there with me.