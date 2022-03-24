Chad Conine: Baylor's bittersweet season still deserves high marks

NOT WICHITA, Kans. — How do you judge the success or failure of any given college basketball team?

I suppose you could print out the standings of every conference in the country at the beginning of March and set a pass-fail line for every program given its unique circumstances. For the majority, though, the sentence “Win conference tournament and earn automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament or it’s a failure” would suffice.

In Big 12 women’s hoops that sentence would work for seventh-place West Virginia through 10th-place TCU. Ultimately, none of the bottom four played beyond the conference tourney in Kansas City.

Above them, Kansas State and Kansas made it into March Madness, which may not have seemed likely back in November, so give them each a passing grade. Moving up, Oklahoma won an NCAA Tournament game. Pass. Texas is still playing. Pass. Iowa State, ditto.

And that brings us to Big 12 champion Baylor, which I’m sure you realize is the point of this column.

Ok, let’s go through the whole bloody history.

Late last April, Kim Mulkey, architect of the Lady Bears’ dynasty, abruptly left town. Supposedly, she couldn’t say no to her beloved home state when LSU came calling. I’m inclined to believe she found sharing the spotlight with the newly crowned national champion Baylor men’s team an unsuitable living arrangement and was therefore eager to start over somewhere. Do we know that for sure? No. Does it matter? Yes. And it’s what I believe.

After Mulkey left, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades did his whole super-secret coaching search thing. On May 3, Baylor announced it was hiring Nicki Collen, who had been the head coach for the WNBA Atlanta Dream. Collen was introduced to Baylor fans in one of those pep-rally-esque press conferences two days later.

And on Sunday night, Baylor lost an NCAA Tournament game on its home floor for the first time in 20 years, ending the Bears’ season short of the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.

If you want to stamp “fail” on Baylor’s season based on the team’s upset loss against South Dakota, it would be difficult to argue. A week ago, I was pretty dang certain I would be headed to Wichita, Kans., this week for the Sweet 16. I was planning on driving and, because of that, had pretty much decided to keep on driving to Minneapolis, Minn., for the Final Four if Baylor made it that far. I thought that was a possibility.

If anybody is looking for me on Friday night, I’ll be covering high school soccer.

In my estimation, there are two ways to evaluate sports. You can either set expectations for your team and be happy or angry based on those expectations. Or you can realize that whoever your team is playing, that other team is trying to win too. These are known as the wrong way (the former) and right way (the latter).

Collen’s test started on May 5 of last year. When Baylor defeated eighth-ranked Iowa State on Feb. 28, the new Bears coach had officially passed for Year 1. That night, Baylor destroyed the Cyclones (87-62) and clinched at least a share of the Big 12 championship. If you were following along during the Mulkey era, the conference title was always a top priority. Collen and her team boosted the current streak to 12 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships. On March 6, the Bears added a win over Texas Tech for the outright conference crown and they cut down the nets at the Ferrell Center.

Along the way, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith solidified her place among the nation’s elite players and gave credence to Collen’s claims that she was the best player in the country this season. Queen Egbo worked her way into the first round of ESPN’s WNBA mock draft. The fact that those two players trusted Collen enough to stay in Waco was the first big step toward a passing grade.

A test within the test came when Baylor fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play in early January. The Bears were struggling through illness and facing a bunch of teams that were hungry to beat the green and gold no matter their health situation. I’ve heard there were a lot of people at that time who were sounding off, saying “See, we knew this new coach couldn’t do what Mulkey did.” I didn’t hear any of it, myself, but then again I try to avoid that kind of garbage.

After the bumpy start to conference play, Collen, Smith and company came back hard, winning 17 of their next 18 games.

“I've learned that I'm tougher than I would've ever thought,” Collen said in the postgame press conference on Sunday night. “I've learned that I'm more resilient. I think I can coach with anybody in the country. I've got an unbelievable staff and, I think slowly and surely the Baylor family realized that maybe I do fit in here.”

Collen does fit in at Baylor and that’s why you can’t compare her to Mulkey when judging this season. Mulkey’s Lady Bears ascended to prominence at a time when the Baylor football team was terrible and the Bears’ men’s basketball team was darn close to getting shut down for a season in the aftermath of the Carlton Dotson-Dave Bliss scandal. The Lady Bears’ 2005 national championship allowed Baylor fans to hold their heads up high for the first time in a while. That’s the world Mulkey kept living in.

Collen came into a program where the standard was to get to at least the Sweet 16. Do you realize what a difficult standard that is? That’s like telling your kid you expect them to graduate from high school in the top five percent.

Oh by the way, Mulkey got a passing grade at LSU this season. She coaxed the Tigers to a No. 9 national ranking (two spots behind Baylor) in the final Associated Press poll.

And yet there she was on Monday night in a Steve Nicks outfit. Mulkey screamed and pleaded and gesticulated, but it wasn’t enough. Ohio State claimed a 15-point win on LSU’s home floor.

March Madness is a wicked tutor.

You’ve got to judge a college basketball season on everything — November to the Final Four. By that standard, Collen should get an A from BU nation.

