Chad Conine: Bears getting lined up for title run

There are no gimmes, at least within the mindset of a college basketball team in its own locker room.
However, for those of us who preview, watch, describe and critique the games, of course there are gimmes. Or, to further the golf analogy, there are no gimmes because this is a business of holing out all your putts, but there are many 10-foot putts (much more challenging) and there are a few one-foot putts (easily manageable).
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team, for example, faces a steady stream of one-footers for most of its conference schedule. The Zags are kind of the outlier in college hoops in this way as they have to load up their plate in November and December with tough competition to establish street cred, then its 18 straight games versus the Waves, Pilots, Toreros, Gaels and the like.
That's not the case for most college powerhouses, and particularly in Big 12 men's and women's basketball.
The No. 10 Baylor women are experiencing way more knee-knockers than usual as they pursue a potential 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. But on Saturday evening, the Bears have a one-footer as the West Virginia Mountaineers come into the Ferrell Center.
I recognize that West Virginia has had a good enough team in recent seasons to challenge Baylor, at least theoretically (although actual close games have been a rarity going back to the 2017-18 campaign). This Mountaineers team doesn’t appear to be in that category. West Virginia is missing its best player — KK Deans, who suffered a season-ending knee injury when Baylor played in Morgantown two weeks ago — and the Mountaineers have a lot of work to do just to play their way onto the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Add to the mix the fact that Baylor won by 33 on West Virginia’s home court and all signs point to a Harlem Globetrotter show: lots of highlights, not much doubt about the final result.
As I pointed out at the top of this column, that’s not the way anyone will see it inside the Baylor clubhouse.
“Our coaches do a good job at keeping us focused and when they see that we’re kind of losing focus they kind of snap us back into it,” Bears center Queen Egbo said when she was asked about the temptation to overlook the Mountaineers.
Then Egbo and Baylor coach Nick Collen did something ironically appropriate when Egbo was searching for a word to describe the cohesion between the players and coaches.
“Once they do that, we all kind of rekindle and get back on the same …” Egbo said and then paused as she searched for the right word.
“Page,” Collen said.
Coach and player laughed together, acknowledging they had proved their point.
Now I’m not going to claim that finishing each other’s sentences is evidence that Baylor will be locked in when tipoff arrives versus the Mountaineers at 5 p.m. on Saturday. But it does point out that they were feeling good after thumping Kansas State, 95-50, on Wednesday night.
There are plenty of reasons for the Bears to feel good at this stage of the season. Baylor defeated Texas twice since the start of February, boosting its win total against top 25 opponents to three. They followed it up by running away from a Kansas State team that has been in and out of the top 25 over the last six weeks.
Getting into the details, Baylor’s guards are playing with a lot of confidence, launching shots from 3-point range and driving for layups with equal bravado. That makes the Bears pretty vicious, considering they have a phenomenal combination of frontcourt players in forwards NaLyssa Smith and Caitlin Bickle, and Egbo at center.
Now, as we approach the last three weeks of the regular season, Baylor’s pre-NCAA Tournament task is pretty clear. If the Bears can sink a series of shorter putts (Saturday starts a stretch of four straight games against opponents who are probably not headed to March Madness) they’ll at least keep pace right behind Iowa State and Oklahoma in a tie for first place in the Big 12. Any misstep by the Sooners or Cyclones during that time improves the Bears’ chances of winning yet another conference crown.
On Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, the Bears will have an important two-game stretch as they host NCAA-hopeful Kansas and travel to Iowa State.
I’ve been saying all along that this Baylor team is very likely to get to the last week of the regular season with a fighting chance to win another conference championship. That’s going to be the case, presuming they keep it steady and knock in those short putts.