Chad Conine: Bears getting lined up for title run

There are no gimmes, at least within the mindset of a college basketball team in its own locker room.

However, for those of us who preview, watch, describe and critique the games, of course there are gimmes. Or, to further the golf analogy, there are no gimmes because this is a business of holing out all your putts, but there are many 10-foot putts (much more challenging) and there are a few one-foot putts (easily manageable).

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team, for example, faces a steady stream of one-footers for most of its conference schedule. The Zags are kind of the outlier in college hoops in this way as they have to load up their plate in November and December with tough competition to establish street cred, then its 18 straight games versus the Waves, Pilots, Toreros, Gaels and the like.

That's not the case for most college powerhouses, and particularly in Big 12 men's and women's basketball.

The No. 10 Baylor women are experiencing way more knee-knockers than usual as they pursue a potential 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. But on Saturday evening, the Bears have a one-footer as the West Virginia Mountaineers come into the Ferrell Center.