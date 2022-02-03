Chad Conine: Bears have to learn to be experts at bouncing back

Both Baylor and Texas have a chance to win the Big 12 regular season championship, and the fact that they’ve ended up playing each other in this fashion gives the matchups a little extra juice.

So the Bears really can’t afford to let the weird circumstances against Oklahoma on Wednesday night beat them again.

I haven’t watched any of the ESPN+ documentary Our Time yet, but the film crew is getting plenty of drama, at least on the women’s hoops side. Baylor’s season has been a roller coaster on the court. With the Bears’ COVID-19 pause in early January and the Sooners’ hiccup that worked in their favor the other night, there’s been a steady flow of plot twists off the court as well.

And yet the Magnificent Seven (for the uninitiated, Baylor has been rolling with a seven-player rotation basically all season) are still standing. All their goals are still in front of them.

It’s hard to tell if a loss or two against Texas in the next three days will derail the Bears’ shot at another Big 12 title. But even if it does, Baylor still has the personnel to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. There’s no dominant team in college basketball this season, so it’s not ridiculous to think Baylor could be the last team standing.

To do that, though, they’ve got to get good at picking themselves up.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.