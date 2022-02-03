Chad Conine: Bears have to learn to be experts at bouncing back

Somebody at Oklahoma failed at being the responsible adult on Wednesday.
Sooners first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk described her team’s travel difficulties in the postgame press conference following a 78-77 win over Baylor late Wednesday night. Baranczyk said Oklahoma’s scheduled flight on Tuesday was canceled due to weather and then in her words “we tried to fly today and about 1:30 we found out we couldn’t.”
So what did Oklahoma do? They opted to get a bus and try to make the 275-mile trip, through the middle of either Dallas or Fort Worth at rush hour, on a cold rainy afternoon/evening. They knew they probably couldn't make it in time for a 7 p.m. tip, but figured they'd see if Baylor would push the start time back to 7:30. (Tipoff ended up being about 7:45 p.m.)
Baylor accommodated the Sooners. It’s not hard to see why. In this time of COVID-19 pauses, a scheduled game between two healthy squads isn’t something you just give up on a whim.
But Baylor should not have been put in that position. What Oklahoma did was irresponsible because the Sooners knowingly wasted a huge amount of peoples’ collective time and put its own team in an unsafe position of racing down Interstate 35 in miserable weather to make it to the Ferrell Center, eventually.
They should’ve called it at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, begged for a reschedule, but probably taken a forfeit. When the Sooners’ flight on Tuesday was scheduled, the move was to get on a bus either Tuesday night or before dawn on Wednesday morning and safely make the trip.
It worked out for Oklahoma, though, especially in the win column. Sooners’ star Madi Williams dropped off a pass for Liz Scott, who made the game-winning bucket with six seconds on the clock.
Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen was more visibly and audibly frustrated than I have yet seen her in the aftermath. She didn’t like the position her own team was put in, having to get ready for a floating game time. She didn’t like the way the game was officiated. She certainly didn’t like the result.
Oh, well.
Maybe the good news is that there ain’t no time to worry about it. No. 9 Baylor hosts No. 13 Texas in a weekend that resembles a baseball series more than your usual college basketball schedule.
Because of the Bears’ health and safety protocol pause in early January, Friday’s Baylor-Texas showdown at the Ferrell Center is a reschedule from a game originally slated for Jan. 9.
Whatever happens on Friday, they’ll run it back on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Austin.
Both Baylor and Texas have a chance to win the Big 12 regular season championship, and the fact that they’ve ended up playing each other in this fashion gives the matchups a little extra juice.
So the Bears really can’t afford to let the weird circumstances against Oklahoma on Wednesday night beat them again.
I haven’t watched any of the ESPN+ documentary Our Time yet, but the film crew is getting plenty of drama, at least on the women’s hoops side. Baylor’s season has been a roller coaster on the court. With the Bears’ COVID-19 pause in early January and the Sooners’ hiccup that worked in their favor the other night, there’s been a steady flow of plot twists off the court as well.
And yet the Magnificent Seven (for the uninitiated, Baylor has been rolling with a seven-player rotation basically all season) are still standing. All their goals are still in front of them.
It’s hard to tell if a loss or two against Texas in the next three days will derail the Bears’ shot at another Big 12 title. But even if it does, Baylor still has the personnel to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. There’s no dominant team in college basketball this season, so it’s not ridiculous to think Baylor could be the last team standing.
To do that, though, they’ve got to get good at picking themselves up.