Chad Conine: Collen steps on stage for new era of Baylor women's hoops

In some ways, it was familiar. The Bears hosted Texas A&M-Commerce in the exhibition opener, but the Bears were less than gracious hosts on the scoreboard. Baylor scored 19 points before the Lions got a bucket.

Something else that hasn’t changed, NaLyssa Smith can hoop. I’ve been knee-deep in high school football for months now and I need to start doing my homework on women’s college basketball. But I’m guessing I’m right when I say that Smith is the smoothest player over the height of 6-foot-1 in the country.

She scored three of the Bears’ first four baskets and had 15 by halftime. We didn’t see her take a 3-poiner in the first 20 minutes — something we’ve been led to believe is coming. But Smith seemed to be playing a freer game. She went through traffic for kind of a dipsy-doo layup early in the second quarter.

Ok, so clearly the Lady Bears produced plenty of highlight plays in the Mulkey era. You can’t win three national championships and 12 Big 12 titles without many, many plays worth celebrating. And yet, you got the feeling that nothing happened without Mulkey’s permission.