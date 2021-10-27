Chad Conine: Collen steps on stage for new era of Baylor women's hoops

I’m a Sammy Hagar fan.
I realize that’s a totally counterintuitive way to begin a column about women’s basketball, but hang with me. Sammy Hagar became the lead singer of the rock band Van Halen in 1985, replacing the immensely popular David Lee Roth, who had left the group the previous year. There’s widespread speculation about why Roth left after many years of success with the band, but the reasons differ depending on who you ask.
Are you starting to see where I’m going with this?
The Baylor Bears women’s basketball team took the stage for the first time on Wednesday night with a new front woman. It’s been more than 20 years since anyone but Kim Mulkey paced the floor in front of the Baylor women’s basketball bench. By sheer force of personality, she transformed the Lady Bears from a bottom dweller in the Big 12 conference to one of the elite programs in the nation.
As the events unfolded that led to Mulkey leaving Baylor for her home state of Louisiana last spring, it all felt a little not real. Since Mulkey has been gone, there’s has mostly been only the absence of things happening to indicate that there’s a new era.
But on Wednesday night, it all became very real because something happened. Baylor took the floor at the Ferrell Center with Nicki Collen as its head coach.
In some ways, it was familiar. The Bears hosted Texas A&M-Commerce in the exhibition opener, but the Bears were less than gracious hosts on the scoreboard. Baylor scored 19 points before the Lions got a bucket.
Something else that hasn’t changed, NaLyssa Smith can hoop. I’ve been knee-deep in high school football for months now and I need to start doing my homework on women’s college basketball. But I’m guessing I’m right when I say that Smith is the smoothest player over the height of 6-foot-1 in the country.
She scored three of the Bears’ first four baskets and had 15 by halftime. We didn’t see her take a 3-poiner in the first 20 minutes — something we’ve been led to believe is coming. But Smith seemed to be playing a freer game. She went through traffic for kind of a dipsy-doo layup early in the second quarter.
Ok, so clearly the Lady Bears produced plenty of highlight plays in the Mulkey era. You can’t win three national championships and 12 Big 12 titles without many, many plays worth celebrating. And yet, you got the feeling that nothing happened without Mulkey’s permission.
For the last 20 years, no matter the size of the crowd, you would be sure to hear Mulkey’s Louisiana drawl hollering instructions anytime you showed up to see the Lady Bears at the Ferrell Center. You’d see her spin around in frustration at an errant pass or an ill-advised foul. In an exhibition game like the one on Wednesday night, Mulkey could be counted on to chastise the game officials for four quarters, even when her team had a 50-point lead.
I don’t know if there’s such a thing as an Indiana/Wisconsin drawl, though I’d say Collen is distinctly Midwestern. At the Tip Off Luncheon last week, she told the crowd that she’s not here to be Kim Mulkey Jr. That’s straightforward for you.
Collen said you won’t see her sitting on the bench because she’s compelled to be on her feet with her head in the action. She was true to her word on Wednesday, drawing up plays on a clipboard while she stalked the sideline. Like Mulkey, Collen was a point guard in college. As a coach, she engages in the game like a point guard. Her players say she talks a lot. But, unlike Mulkey, she’d have to be mic’d up for you to know it.
By the way, Baylor ended up winning the game against A&M-Commerce, 88-52. Smith finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Sarah Andrews and Queen Egbo also scored in double figures with 17 and 15 points respectively.
And, yeah, that’s the final score down here in the 14th paragraph. But I didn’t bury the lead. The Bears’ meeting with the Lions was an exhibition game. The outcome was never in doubt and the result doesn’t register in Baylor’s record.
The beginning of the new era was the story. However you feel about the changing of the guard, Collen’s first game on the bench at the Ferrell Center had your attention.
I’m not going to spend all season comparing Collen to Mulkey. In fact, I intend for that to end after this column. Sammy is my inspiration for that.
After Hagar took over in 1985, whenever Van Halen would play a Roth-era hit like Panama, Sammy was likely to say, “What is understood doesn’t need to be discussed.” Translation: Yeah I’m going to sing a David Lee Roth song, so let’s not make a big deal of it.
In case you’re not a rock aficionado, Sammy Hagar did just fine as Van Halen’s lead singer. His first album with the band, 5150, went platinum six times (that’s six million copies sold; I’ve bought it on tape, CD and vinyl). Van Hagar singles hit No. 1 nine times, compared to two during the Roth era.
That’s a pretty high bar for Collen in the Sammy-Nicki comparison. So let’s just let Collen be Coach Collen and not Kim Mulkey Jr. Baylor, which is ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll, is going to win a lot this season. The Bears are the favorite to win the Big 12 for a reason. In her postgame press conference, Collen admitted she wants to be liked, but she doesn’t want to be the person of whom people said, “We liked her, but …” She wants to win. That’s her focus.
What is understood doesn’t need to be discussed.