Chad Conine: Could an uphill battle bring out the Bears' best?

I’m guessing that when Baylor resumes action, the Bears will be playing a whole bunch of exciting, one-possession type of games. They have the personnel for it. Baylor has plenty of good defensive players, one exceptional rebounder and lots of options to score the basketball on the offensive end. They just don’t have that tendency to crush people that we’ve seen here for so long.

That might seem harsh but look at the results so far. Baylor defeated Missouri by a bucket, lost at Maryland by a 3-pointer and went to overtime with Michigan before falling by six. On Sunday afternoon, the Bears clawed within four points at the end of the fourth quarter and ultimately lost to K-State by nine.

I think the Wildcats might be pretty good. They certainly have a frontrunner for Big 12 Player of the Year in center Ayoka Lee. This week I sized up K-State’s resume and thought it was better than that of Oklahoma and Texas A&M, both of which are in the top 25.

So you have the Wildcats, Longhorns, Iowa State Cyclones and Sooners all sitting there at 1-0 in conference and Baylor is in the unusual position of looking up at them.