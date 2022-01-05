Chad Conine: Could an uphill battle for Baylor women bring out the Bears' best?

I’ve got good news and bad news for Baylor women’s basketball fans.
Since I know where this column is going, I think it’s absolutely necessary to start with the bad news.
It’s not just that there was no game on Wednesday night. Although that in itself is unfortunate. It seems COVID-19 has once again put a speed bump in Baylor’s season, just as it did this time a year ago. The Bears apparently didn’t have enough COVID-free players to play their home opener against TCU on Wednesday night. Word out of TCU suggested that was the case. Either way, Baylor announced at midday on Tuesday that the Horned Frogs’ visit to the Ferrell Center was postponed.
Baylor followed that up with an announcement Wednesday afternoon that the showdown between the No. 14 Bears and No. 9 Texas, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, has also been postponed.
Hopefully all of the Baylor players that tested positive for COVID-19 or that are actually feeling sick will get better soon and be back on the court. But it factors in the larger issue for the Bears, who presumably won’t be able to practice much for a while. That will probably make it more difficult for first-year coach Nicki Collen and her squad to find their Zen or their "ness" or however you describe it when someone is feeling their best self.
Because it ain’t there yet.
That’s ultimately the bad news for Baylor women’s hoops fans: the streak of dominating the Big 12 is over. I’m not saying the Bears won’t win the conference regular season championship and find a way to boost their current streak to 12 consecutive such titles, but I am saying it’s not going to be the same.
In years past — at least since I started covering the beat in 2019 — Baylor would be counting down the wins needed to hoist the Big 12 trophy by Valentine’s Day. My prediction: the Bears will be in the hunt with two other teams headed into the final week of the regular season.
Why’s that? Well, on Sunday, Baylor lost at Kansas State in a game the Wildcats controlled. That was the first time the program fell in its conference opener since 2016 and only the second time since 2010, before the conference championship run began.
Now the Bears have a pause in the schedule. It actually might be better for Baylor that the Texas game is pushed back. Even so, the next item on the agenda will be a trip to Oklahoma to play the No. 23 Sooners on Jan. 12.
Happy New Year! Adversity has arrived for Collen and the Bears.
If you found all of those 20-plus-point wins that were the norm during the Kim Mulkey era to be boring, here comes the good news.
I’m guessing that when Baylor resumes action, the Bears will be playing a whole bunch of exciting, one-possession type of games. They have the personnel for it. Baylor has plenty of good defensive players, one exceptional rebounder and lots of options to score the basketball on the offensive end. They just don’t have that tendency to crush people that we’ve seen here for so long.
That might seem harsh but look at the results so far. Baylor defeated Missouri by a bucket, lost at Maryland by a 3-pointer and went to overtime with Michigan before falling by six. On Sunday afternoon, the Bears clawed within four points at the end of the fourth quarter and ultimately lost to K-State by nine.
I think the Wildcats might be pretty good. They certainly have a frontrunner for Big 12 Player of the Year in center Ayoka Lee. This week I sized up K-State’s resume and thought it was better than that of Oklahoma and Texas A&M, both of which are in the top 25.
So you have the Wildcats, Longhorns, Iowa State Cyclones and Sooners all sitting there at 1-0 in conference and Baylor is in the unusual position of looking up at them.
I think once Baylor gets healthy and in the heat of the battle, the Bears are going to prove to be really tough. It’s certainly going to be fun to watch them battle from a new vantage point.