Chad Conine: Despite interruptions, the basket is still half full

Sure, the Lady Bears game against UConn is canceled. But the Big 12 schedule will get sorted out. I’m confident that most, if not all of the games will be played and a legitimate regular season conference champion will be crowned.

I think there’s going to be an NCAA Tournament for both men’s and women’s basketball. The men have decided to play the whole thing in the Indianapolis area and I’m guessing a similar decision to play the women’s playoffs in San Antonio will be finalized soon.

Call me an optimist, but I saw high school football persevere and I believe college basketball will do the same.

Sure, there were times in high school football season when it was like, “this is never going to work.” But we got through it one day at a time.

That’s how we’re going to do this. One foot in front of the other. Keep moving, keep believing, keep praying.

Is it ideal? No. I wish we had full arenas where people could go crazy for their teams without worrying about germs and strains and variants and vaccines. But we can get through it and we can embrace the glass-half-full mentality.