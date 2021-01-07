Chad Conine: Despite interruptions, the basket is still half full

As sports fans, we train ourselves to look for signs.
Is the pitcher throwing his best pitches in the first inning? Or might it be a quick outing filled with walks and long balls?
Is the quarterback finding the open receiver and hitting him in stride?
Is the 3-point sniper sighted in from the opening tip off?
Then, if the signs don’t look good, we might just utter four short, desperate words.
"Here we go again."
The new year, 2021, is just a week old, but I sense that the fans in the cheap seats might be looking at each other with a little bit of “here we go again” fear in their eyes.
As I sit here and write this on Thursday afternoon, I’m still thinking about the fact that I was supposed to be covering the No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears versus No. 3 Connecticut on Thursday night. The Lady Bears’ battles with the Huskies were starting to become an annual party with a very appropriate national spotlight.
But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic derailed it. Contact tracing and at least one positive test within the Baylor program have now sidelined the Lady Bears through Sunday.
Baylor has stated the women’s basketball program is restricting activities, which seems to be different from a full pause. It’s a good bet the players and coaches who can are still getting in the gym and working on their craft.
Even so, the gut reaction for Lady Bears fans could be, “here we go again.” Last March, Baylor’s chance to defend its 2019 national championship was nixed by the initial response to the novel coronavirus. The players, especially the seniors, shed tears and lamented the turn of bad luck.
It was a lousy way to end that I wouldn’t wish for anybody. I don’t want to see it ever happen again. But I feel like, collectively as sports fans, we’re sort of just getting up from a nasty fall and still aren’t too sure about our footing.
Sports went away and we didn’t like it and all of these interruptions — remember how hard it was for Baylor football and men’s basketball to get their seasons up and running? — make us feel like everything is coming apart.
Here we go again.
It’s a very angsty way to think and, as a Generation Xer, I am well-trained for angst. We built a whole genre of music around it in the early 1990s. Despite the fact that we didn’t have any prolonged wars or earth-stopping terrorist attacks or global pandemics, we still found a way to let our nervousness and discontent take center stage in the form of grunge.
But, hey, you know what? We don’t have to wallow in angst or live in fear. Pearl Jam grew out of it and so can I, and so can you, sports fan.
Sure, the Lady Bears game against UConn is canceled. But the Big 12 schedule will get sorted out. I’m confident that most, if not all of the games will be played and a legitimate regular season conference champion will be crowned.
I think there’s going to be an NCAA Tournament for both men’s and women’s basketball. The men have decided to play the whole thing in the Indianapolis area and I’m guessing a similar decision to play the women’s playoffs in San Antonio will be finalized soon.
Call me an optimist, but I saw high school football persevere and I believe college basketball will do the same.
Sure, there were times in high school football season when it was like, “this is never going to work.” But we got through it one day at a time.
That’s how we’re going to do this. One foot in front of the other. Keep moving, keep believing, keep praying.
Is it ideal? No. I wish we had full arenas where people could go crazy for their teams without worrying about germs and strains and variants and vaccines. But we can get through it and we can embrace the glass-half-full mentality.
Look closely and you'll see student-athletes living in the moment, smiling and laughing and enjoying the games they love. I figured out early in the high school football season that if you want to find inspiration to keep going, look at the smiles on the players' faces at practice. They're getting to play and the fact that they can appreciate that should tell you something about how our sports will endure.