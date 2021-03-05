Chad Conine: Don't leave early, you might miss something cool

I’m no scout. I’ve only been watching basketball for about 40 years. I admit I’ve watched a heck of a lot more college hoops than NBA or WNBA. But from where I was sitting (and continued to sit until past the final buzzer on Monday night) Smith was the best player on the court. Not only that, I believe her game translates to the next level better than any player I’ve watched in women’s college basketball this season.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-8 Cunningham is listed as a point guard/small forward. His skill set has been compared to Dallas Mavericks burgeoning star Luka Doncic because Cunningham has similar shooting touch along with the ability to create off the dribble.

Smith plays in a different kind of system than Cunningham. The Lady Bears have more defined roles on the offensive end, so Smith is seen as a post. But she appears to be just as comfortable handling the ball, playing like a guard, even though we only get brief glimpses of that.