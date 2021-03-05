Chad Conine: Don't leave the Lady Bears game early, you might miss something cool

A few years ago, Trib sportswriter John Werner was covering the NCAA Tournament in New Orleans when I noticed my favorite band, the Drive By Truckers, were playing at a famous bar called Tipitina’s in the Big Easy.
“Dude, you gotta go,” I told him.
It was March of 2010, so that means I was packing up to move to Scotland for the spring and summer. Also, I had just seen the Truckers at Gruene Hall a few days earlier, so I wasn’t going to drive to New Orleans to drag Johnny to the show.
But John is a big live music fan like me, so he grabbed one of the Trib photographers and they went to Tipitina’s.
The next day I called him to see if he liked the concert. He said it was great. I asked what they played for the encore.
“Well, it was getting pretty late and we had a game to cover the next day,” he said.
What?!?! You can’t leave a good concert before the encore.
If you’re a Lady Bear fan reading this column, you’re probably starting to wonder why I’ve spent the last seven paragraphs writing about rock music. Don’t worry, here comes the payoff.
On Monday night, I was sitting in my press seat at the Frank Erwin Center covering the Baylor-Texas game. In the row in front of me sat the scouting department and head coach of a WNBA team.
Presumably, there were several potential WNBA players on the court. Texas center Charli Collier is projected to be the top pick in this year’s draft even though she’s only a junior. Baylor’s roster is chock full of players who have a chance to play in the WNBA and even more that almost certainly will make money hooping it up internationally. Lady Bears seniors DiJonai Carrington and DiDi Richards are WNBA draft prospects this spring. A year from now, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo, and possibly others, will be in the same position.
But the evidence suggests that the WNBA scouts I encountered on Monday were only there to see one player. They left almost as soon as Collier fouled out with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.
At the time, Baylor was leading by 14 points. The Lady Bears went on to claim a 64-57 victory that clinched the outright Big 12 championship.
If the scouts had stayed for the encore, as it were, they would have seen Baylor’s Smith step out beyond the arc and nail a couple of 3-pointers. That’s the Lady Bears’ 6-foot-2 power forward hitting 3s.
Earlier in the contest, Smith played a little isolation ball, bringing Collier out of position beyond the top of the key. Smith faked left, crossed over and drove the lane for a layup. Collier was a step behind and got called for her third foul. Smith made the and-one free throw, giving Baylor a nine-point lead and a ton of momentum.
I’m no scout. I’ve only been watching basketball for about 40 years. I admit I’ve watched a heck of a lot more college hoops than NBA or WNBA. But from where I was sitting (and continued to sit until past the final buzzer on Monday night) Smith was the best player on the court. Not only that, I believe her game translates to the next level better than any player I’ve watched in women’s college basketball this season.
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-8 Cunningham is listed as a point guard/small forward. His skill set has been compared to Dallas Mavericks burgeoning star Luka Doncic because Cunningham has similar shooting touch along with the ability to create off the dribble.
Smith plays in a different kind of system than Cunningham. The Lady Bears have more defined roles on the offensive end, so Smith is seen as a post. But she appears to be just as comfortable handling the ball, playing like a guard, even though we only get brief glimpses of that.
Next week, I’ll be picking the Trib’s All-Big 12 team. Spoiler alert, Smith is going to be the player of the year. She has the stats to back it up — 18.1 points, 9.3 rebounds per game to lead a Baylor team that once again dominated the conference. But another big reason she’s the player of the year is that Smith has the athleticism and basketball savvy to make plays that you don’t see from anyone else in the Big 12.