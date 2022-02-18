Chad Conine: It's no surprise Baylor women are trending upward

Let me point out a trend within a trend that I think might be significant.
On Wednesday night, the Baylor women’s basketball team was battling TCU late in the third quarter. Horned Frogs guard Lauren Heard hit a 3-pointer that cut Baylor’s lead to three points with 12:35 left in the game.
That was closer than Bears fans were probably hoping for when they showed up at the Ferrell Center. Not to worry, though, when the fourth-quarter clock hit zeroes, TCU had scored just eight more points and Baylor claimed a 25-point victory.
Now rewind back to the previous Saturday when another team in the bottom half of the Big 12 standings was visiting Waco. West Virginia guard Madisen Smith made three free throws to cut Baylor’s lead to four points with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers were putting up a better fight than many, including myself, would have expected.
What happened? The Bears won the final seven-and-a-half minutes, 22-8, and claimed an 18-point victory.
From a purely aerobic standpoint, this trend doesn’t make sense. Baylor has overwhelmingly used a seven-player rotation this season and doesn’t have the depth to wear down opponents at the end of games.
But that’s not the overall trend or the trend within the trend.
I think what’s happening is Baylor’s talent and experience are winning out as we reach the home stretch of the college basketball regular season. TCU and West Virginia hung with Baylor in close games for a while, but ultimately their lack of an answer for players like NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis meant they couldn’t sustain it for four quarters.
Similarly, the Bears have climbed into a tie for first place in the Big 12 with Iowa State. While Kansas State and Oklahoma have combined to take three games off the Bears, the Wildcats and Sooners haven’t been consistent enough to stay ahead of Baylor in the standings.
With a starting five and first two off the bench that anyone in women’s college basketball would like to replicate, and anyone in the Big 12 would aspire to, the Bears have now won 10 of their last 11, with the lone misstep coming on a quirky night against Oklahoma in the Ferrell Center.
In case you missed it, Baylor went from a tie for second place with Oklahoma to a tie for first place with Iowa State when the Bears beat TCU on Wednesday and the Sooners and Cyclones dropped games to Texas Tech and Texas, respectively.
And with that, Baylor can take aim at winning its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. Of course, Kim Mulkey led the Lady Bears to the last 11 and now first-year coach Nicki Collen is attempting to keep the streak going.
Collen said the other night that she likes that her team now controls its own destiny. She’s going about that process the right way, too. She said TCU is the priority and she’s worried about how the Horned Frogs will respond to playing Baylor well for almost 30 minutes on Wednesday.
“You look at TCU, they played us great for two and a half quarters,” Collen said. “Certainly (in Forth Worth) we’re going to get another good test from them. I think they’re going to get probably some confidence from how they played early on. They’re going to look at some of the shots they got and missed and feel like, ‘If we make those at home we’ll be in a good game with them.’”
That’s what good coaches do. Actually it’s probably what all coaches do. They imagine all the ways they might get beat and prepare for the worst. Come to think of it, I bet it’s easy to sell insurance to basketball coaches.
Anyway, Collen and company won’t have to worry for long. Round two versus TCU comes at us on Saturday afternoon. Then it will be on to overthinking the game at Oklahoma State next week.
This is the prelude to March Madness and this is what it’s supposed to feel like. Baylor has a roster full of players — Smith, Egbo, Lewis, Caitlin Bickle and Ja’Mee Asberry have a combined 22 seasons of college hoops experience — that know that.