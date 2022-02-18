Chad Conine: It's no surprise Baylor women are trending upward

Collen said the other night that she likes that her team now controls its own destiny. She’s going about that process the right way, too. She said TCU is the priority and she’s worried about how the Horned Frogs will respond to playing Baylor well for almost 30 minutes on Wednesday.

“You look at TCU, they played us great for two and a half quarters,” Collen said. “Certainly (in Forth Worth) we’re going to get another good test from them. I think they’re going to get probably some confidence from how they played early on. They’re going to look at some of the shots they got and missed and feel like, ‘If we make those at home we’ll be in a good game with them.’”

That’s what good coaches do. Actually it’s probably what all coaches do. They imagine all the ways they might get beat and prepare for the worst. Come to think of it, I bet it’s easy to sell insurance to basketball coaches.

Anyway, Collen and company won’t have to worry for long. Round two versus TCU comes at us on Saturday afternoon. Then it will be on to overthinking the game at Oklahoma State next week.