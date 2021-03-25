Chad Conine: Lady Bears dance like a top seed

Then on Wednesday, No. 7 seed Iowa State had a nine-point lead on Texas A&M with a little more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies closed the gap, but the Cyclones had a couple of chances to win it right at the end of regulation.

Twitter had a good chuckle at the expense of the Iowa State dad who threw one of the all-time great tantrums. He clearly thought there should have been a foul called. Not sure I agree with him. But, hey, there but for the grace of God go I.

Texas A&M, to its credit, survived and advanced. Aggies guard Jordan Nixon hit a buzzer-beater in overtime and, just like that, Texas A&M is in the Sweet 16.

Baylor has been on a very different journey from the Aggies.

The Lady Bears, who are the defending national champions after winning that crown in 2019, were pegged as a No. 3 seed when the NCAA originally unveiled its seed projections back in February. Baylor did nothing but win between then and Selection Monday, but the Lady Bears were still not really in the conversation for a No. 1 seed. They ended up as the No. 2 seed in the River Walk region.