Chad Conine: Lady Bears dance like a top seed

SAN ANTONIO — There comes a time when you just have to go beat the team across from you.
That’s the harsh reality of sports and, specifically, the NCAA Tournament.
In college basketball, we talk about poll rankings and RPI and BPI and Net rankings and bracketology from November until early March. How good was your nonconference schedule? How good is your conference? Did it get your ready for the NCAA Tournament?
And then you get to the first weekend of March Madness and realize none of that really helps you once the ball is tipped.
Just ask the Texas A&M women.
The Aggies, who are the No. 2 seed in the Mercado region in this Alamo City-based tourney, have as impressive a resume as anyone in the country. Texas A&M (25-2) won the SEC, which had seven teams that were ranked for part or all of the season. The Aggies went 9-0 against Top 25 competition in the regular season, not losing to a ranked team until No. 16 Georgia beat them in the SEC Tournament.
But since the NCAA Tournament started, Texas A&M has had nothing but headaches.
The Aggies somehow outlasted 15th-seeded Troy on Monday night. Many observers, including probably all in the Trojans locker room, believe Troy would’ve won had it not been for a missed over-and-back call in the closing seconds. Just in case any Aggies take exception to this, I don’t think Troy would’ve pulled it off had the call been made. The Trojans weren’t making the shots they really needed to take momentum at the end.
Then on Wednesday, No. 7 seed Iowa State had a nine-point lead on Texas A&M with a little more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies closed the gap, but the Cyclones had a couple of chances to win it right at the end of regulation.
Twitter had a good chuckle at the expense of the Iowa State dad who threw one of the all-time great tantrums. He clearly thought there should have been a foul called. Not sure I agree with him. But, hey, there but for the grace of God go I.
Texas A&M, to its credit, survived and advanced. Aggies guard Jordan Nixon hit a buzzer-beater in overtime and, just like that, Texas A&M is in the Sweet 16.
Baylor has been on a very different journey from the Aggies.
The Lady Bears, who are the defending national champions after winning that crown in 2019, were pegged as a No. 3 seed when the NCAA originally unveiled its seed projections back in February. Baylor did nothing but win between then and Selection Monday, but the Lady Bears were still not really in the conversation for a No. 1 seed. They ended up as the No. 2 seed in the River Walk region.
Why might Baylor have been underestimated when it came time to pick the No. 1 seeds? Well, for one thing, there wasn’t much to go on when stacking up Baylor against the other perceived best teams in the nation. COVID-19 robbed women’s college basketball of a Lady Bears-UConn game in January. It also kept Baylor from playing a more high-profile nonconference slate. To this point of this season, Baylor is just 2-1 against ranked opponents (though the Lady Bears also have a road win against a South Florida team that ended up in the Top 25 for most of the year).
And yet the defending champs look every bit the part of a No. 1 seed so far in the tourney. Baylor won its first two games of March Madness by 49 and 42 points over No. 15 seed Jackson State and No. 7 seed Virginia Tech.
Let me tell you from experience this season, you can watch a lot of women’s basketball and not see anyone who looks as good as the Lady Bears. Not many as tenacious on defense. Not many as confident in their own identity on offense. Not many as versatile in the post (find me another NaLyssa Smith).
I think Baylor might have the best shot at winning it all at this point.
But that’s the thing, I can think that all day long and Lady Bears fans can come up with a list of reasons why it’s true. But the players and coaches have to go make it happen in real time.
Michigan is going to take its shot on Saturday (2 p.m. at the Alamodome, televised on ABC). Then I’m betting college basketball is going to get that Baylor-UConn showdown on Monday night.
If that happens, it will be in sharp focus for the Lady Bears and Huskies. Can you beat that team across from you?