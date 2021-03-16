Chad Conine: Lady Bears have the pieces to win another title

I don’t know if the Baylor Lady Bears will be a popular pick among national pundits to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
But my guess is they won’t.
From watching games on ESPN this season and having experienced covering the Final Four in Tampa, Fla., two years ago, it seems like there’s always some new brand name the experts love. Either that or they just stick with UConn. The “Baylor is a force to be reckoned with” narrative doesn’t seem to get a lot of play.
To them I say, let me give you a blind description of a team. You tell me if you wouldn’t like to have these kinds of assets headed into March Madness.
This team has seven players who have previously been part of an NCAA Tournament run. That’s a rarer commodity than normal this year after the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 tournament. Furthermore, three of those players were involved in crucial moments during the national championship game in 2019 (all seven of them played as late as the Elite Eight).
This team has the 2020 national defensive player of the year on it as well as another player who was the conference player of the year this season and will likely be a consensus All-American.
This team’s coach will go into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this spring, but she doesn’t seem at all ready to ride off into the sunset.
And this team has won 17 games in a row by an average margin of 22 points while playing in a Power 5 conference.
Of course, the team I’m describing is the Baylor Lady Bears, who are ranked No. 5 in the nation with a 25-2 record. Baylor is still the defending national champion after winning that title in 2019 and claiming the program’s third NCAA Tournament trophy.
By the way, in case you’re trying to do the math on the seven Baylor players who were part of an NCAA Tournament run, there’s a little bit of a twist in there. You have the six Lady Bears who were on the national championship squad — DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Moon Ursin, Queen Egbo, Trinity Oliver and Caitlin Bickle — plus graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington. When Carrington’s Stanford team played Notre Dame in the regional final in 2019, she scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to the Irish.
Carrington could be a big X factor for the Lady Bears in the tournament. She certainly has been one of the main reasons why Baylor has elevated its play in the last two months.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme ranked all 64 teams’ chances of winning the tourney in an article that appeared online Tuesday. He placed Baylor at No. 7, which is in line with the Lady Bears’ No. 2 seed and their No. 5 national ranking.
The analysis he offered had an upside and downside for every team. On Baylor’s upside, he figures that Smith has a chance to emerge as the best player in the nation over the course of the tournament. That’s something I’ve been saying could happen lately as well.
However, Creme says the Lady Bears’ fatal flaw is their lack of production from 3-point range. That’s fair, though not exactly revelatory. Baylor has good perimeter shooters — Carrington, Ursin and Sarah Andrews at the top of the list — but the 3-pointer has always been a secondary weapon behind getting the ball inside to elite post players. If a team gets hot from 3-point range and pulls away from the Lady Bears, well, it wouldn’t be the first time.
That’s how it is, though. Every team has a weakness. I don’t recall anyone ever showing up for a game and telling the officials “Look, there’s no way to beat this team, so we’re not going to play.” And that’s why they call it March Madness, because it surprises us every year.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, the aforementioned Hall of Famer, said she’s watched a lot of basketball on TV during this pandemic-affected season. She doesn’t see a dominant team out there and the national polls back her up. There have been four different programs who were ranked No. 1 at some point during this campaign and there are currently three receiving first-place votes.