Chad Conine: Lady Bears have the pieces to win another title

I don’t know if the Baylor Lady Bears will be a popular pick among national pundits to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

But my guess is they won’t.

From watching games on ESPN this season and having experienced covering the Final Four in Tampa, Fla., two years ago, it seems like there’s always some new brand name the experts love. Either that or they just stick with UConn. The “Baylor is a force to be reckoned with” narrative doesn’t seem to get a lot of play.

To them I say, let me give you a blind description of a team. You tell me if you wouldn’t like to have these kinds of assets headed into March Madness.

This team has seven players who have previously been part of an NCAA Tournament run. That’s a rarer commodity than normal this year after the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 tournament. Furthermore, three of those players were involved in crucial moments during the national championship game in 2019 (all seven of them played as late as the Elite Eight).

This team has the 2020 national defensive player of the year on it as well as another player who was the conference player of the year this season and will likely be a consensus All-American.