Chad Conine: Lady Bears ready for weird new world

But that’s fine. I don’t mind playing by different rules for a while.

The worrisome part is the lack of clarity when it comes to the months ahead. For one thing, nobody has even released a full schedule. We know of some nonconference games that will be played and we have an idea of what some of the protocols will be. We know Nov. 25 is the first day that teams can play. But how many fans will be allowed in the arenas? How will COVID-19 testing and contact tracing affect rosters? Will the CDC and NCAA relax exposure and quarantining rules? Who’s even making these decisions?

As a Hall of Fame coach, Mulkey obviously has a game plan. She wouldn’t be Kim Mulkey if she didn’t.

“As I tell (the Lady Bears players), let’s live for today,” Mulkey said. “Let’s don’t think about tomorrow. Let’s get our work done today and get as much done as we can today and then whatever happens tomorrow happens.”

It kind of seems like all of life has become that time in-between the conference tournament, before the NCAA field is announced. Except not fun.

You have to get ready and stay ready. But only because you know that’s what you have to do.