Chad Conine: Lady Bears ready for weird new world

College basketball thrives on unpredictability.
They don’t call it March Business-As-Usual. People don’t marvel and laugh at bracket normalcy. So maybe we’re all headed for the greatest college hoops season in history.
However, it seems like the bumpy ride ahead might be more pain-in-the-neck than thriller.
Last week, the Baylor Lady Bears began official preseason practice on Tuesday. They swept the Big 12 preseason awards on Wednesday — NaLyssa Smith was player of the year, graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington was newcomer of the year and Sarah Andrews was freshman of the year — and they were unsurprisingly picked to win the conference on Thursday.
The Lady Bears also had a Zoom press conference on Thursday, the only indication among the series of events that hinted toward the weird nature of the upcoming campaign.
Last year, I watched an hour of the first practice of the season, then the local media huddled round to ask the defending national champions about their thoughts on the path ahead.
This year, we didn’t see any live basketball, we just Zoomed. The presser was a mixture of Lady Bears insiders and national media geeks. So along with the normal preseason stuff, there were questions about the 2021 WNBA Draft (that hasn’t even been scheduled as far as I can tell) and at least one of those kinds of questions that Kim Mulkey seems to hate.
But that’s fine. I don’t mind playing by different rules for a while.
The worrisome part is the lack of clarity when it comes to the months ahead. For one thing, nobody has even released a full schedule. We know of some nonconference games that will be played and we have an idea of what some of the protocols will be. We know Nov. 25 is the first day that teams can play. But how many fans will be allowed in the arenas? How will COVID-19 testing and contact tracing affect rosters? Will the CDC and NCAA relax exposure and quarantining rules? Who’s even making these decisions?
As a Hall of Fame coach, Mulkey obviously has a game plan. She wouldn’t be Kim Mulkey if she didn’t.
“As I tell (the Lady Bears players), let’s live for today,” Mulkey said. “Let’s don’t think about tomorrow. Let’s get our work done today and get as much done as we can today and then whatever happens tomorrow happens.”
It kind of seems like all of life has become that time in-between the conference tournament, before the NCAA field is announced. Except not fun.
You have to get ready and stay ready. But only because you know that’s what you have to do.
“I always believe that it wasn’t raining when Noah built his ark,” Mulkey said. “So you prepare. Well, how do you prepare? When you’re a coach and you’re looking at your team and you’re preparing in the summer … that’s shot out of the window. You can’t prepare for the future. You have to prepare for the day. Most coaches are creatures of habit. We just have to go with the flow and we have to change.”
Maybe somewhere student-athletes are looking at this scenario and saying “No thank you. Call me when everything returns to normal.”
That doesn’t seem to be happening in our sports world. It didn’t happen with football players around the Big 12 and the hoopsters, likewise, seem ready to go.
As for the Lady Bears, not only did the players report for duty back in the summer, ready to start working toward another collection of championships, but more players jumped on board. Baylor got a graduate transfer in Carrington and two players — Jaden Owens from UCLA and Kamaria McDaniel from Penn State — who were willing to practice for a year while sitting out games in order to join the Lady Bear program.
Those three players join a Lady Bear roster that’s still plenty loaded despite the losses of 2019-20 seniors Lauren Cox, Juicy Landrum, Te’a Cooper (all of whom were taken in the WNBA Draft) and Erin DeGrate.
The most important piece might be DiDi Richards. The senior has long been the team’s defensive intensity catalyst and now she’s playing point guard as well. Smith, of course, is the preseason player of the year and her classmate Queen Egbo strikes just as much fear in the hearts of opposing coaches. Fan favorite Moon Ursin is back. She’s been a spark plug off the bench her first three seasons, so it will be interesting to see what lies ahead in her senior campaign.
A pair of highly touted freshmen, Sarah Andrews and Hannah Gusters both from Irving MacArthur High School, could be in the mix for playing time right away. However, they’ll have to prove their worthy of minutes in practice up against returners Trinity Oliver, Jordyn Oliver and Caitlin Bickle.
One opponent these women will constantly have to battle is the fear that everything can be taken away at a moment’s notice. That’s what happened when they had to walk off the airplane on the tarmac in Waco last March, a few hours before the NCAA Tournament was called off.
But Ursin said they’re not dwelling on the past, only looking forward. And there’s a lot to look forward to.
“These are girls that are very good coming to play with the best and been the best for a long time now,” Ursin said. “They all listen so well and they’re exciting to play with.”
So the preparations have begun. Wouldn’t you know it? Mulkey has scouted the upcoming season and laid out the biggest factors, which she explained to all of us on the Zoom.
“I think the two keys to the teams that survive this year are those that have the most depth and those that have the most experience,” Mulkey said. “Because you’re going to have to play games where there’s not a whole lot of coaching and preparation involved. There’s going to be games where you have kids that are out quarantined or sick. You’re going to have to just go play. It helps when you have depth and you have experience.”
The Lady Bears coach said her roster doesn’t have as much depth and experienced as she would like. But that’s just the competitor in her.
Most teams in women’s college basketball would trade with them. After all, everyone is battling the same unknown.
