Chad Conine: Mulkey made it to Hall of Fame doing things her way

One of Kim Mulkey’s signature moves is to sing old country music songs in press conferences and, from time to time, make her players listen to the same genre during practice.
Mulkey’s autobiography "Won’t Back Down" borrows a phrase from the Tom Petty song "I Won’t Back Down."
But really, as the former Baylor Lady Bears coach is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, the most appropriate musical accompaniment comes from the Chairman of the Board.
Frank Sinatra crooned:
“Regrets, I’ve had a few
But then again, too few to mention.
I did what I had to do
And I saw it through without exemption.
I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway.
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.”
Michel Jordan will introduce Mulkey at the Hall of Fame induction when it is televised on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. That’s absolutely fitting from at least one standpoint. The thing that made Jordan the greatest basketball player in history was not size or strength or shooting ability. It was his overwhelming desire to compete and win.
The thing that made Mulkey one of the great women’s basketball coaches of all time — and made her able to turn the Baylor women’s basketball from a doormat into a juggernaut — was her overwhelming desire to compete and win.
I could use the rest of this column to itemize the Lady Bears’ list of accomplishments. But really, there are two that speak for the rest.
1.) three national championships. Baylor is not the only women’s hoops program in Texas to have succeeded at the highest level. Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M have all won the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament. But Mulkey bested her rivals in that group by doing it three times.
And 2.) 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships. It takes a little luck to win the tournament. But winning a regular season conference championships takes toughness, determination and excellence for a sustained three-month period. The fact that Baylor has done it every year for more than a decade tells you where that program has been under Mulkey.
And there’s no doubt Mulkey did it her way.
I came on the Lady Bears beat for the Trib in time to cover the run to the 2019 national championships. When we were in Tampa for the Final Four, the national media treated Baylor like it was straight out of the movie Hoosiers.
Back-to-the-basket posts? What is this, 1985?
It was hard to tell if Mulkey was offended by the “old school” label or if she reveled in it. But such things are often hard to tell with Mulkey.
At the end of the tournament, though, Mulkey and the Lady Bears found a way. They took down Sabrina Ionescu’s Oregon team in the semifinals. In the championship game against Notre Dame, Baylor post Lauren Cox left the game in the second half with a knee injury and NaLyssa Smith fouled out.
What did Mulkey do? She put the ball in her point guard’s hands and Chloe Jackson made the game-winning shot.
The rest is all confetti and pictures of the Lady Bears climbing the ladder to cut down the nets. One of the unforgettable images of Mulkey will be her standing atop the ladder with daughter Makenzie Fuller and grandson Kannon.
In the following weeks, Mulkey celebrated the program’s third national title at the team banquet with a Ferrell Center floor full of Lady Bears fans. They had a parade, went to the White House and the Texas Governor’s Mansion.
All the while, Mulkey kept grinding toward another title. Her teams would win three more Big 12 championships (two regular season and one tournament). And then, unexpectedly, a couple of weeks ago, LSU made Mulkey an offer and she took it.