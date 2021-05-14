Chad Conine: Mulkey made it to Hall of Fame doing things her way

Back-to-the-basket posts? What is this, 1985?

It was hard to tell if Mulkey was offended by the “old school” label or if she reveled in it. But such things are often hard to tell with Mulkey.

At the end of the tournament, though, Mulkey and the Lady Bears found a way. They took down Sabrina Ionescu’s Oregon team in the semifinals. In the championship game against Notre Dame, Baylor post Lauren Cox left the game in the second half with a knee injury and NaLyssa Smith fouled out.

What did Mulkey do? She put the ball in her point guard’s hands and Chloe Jackson made the game-winning shot.

The rest is all confetti and pictures of the Lady Bears climbing the ladder to cut down the nets. One of the unforgettable images of Mulkey will be her standing atop the ladder with daughter Makenzie Fuller and grandson Kannon.

In the following weeks, Mulkey celebrated the program’s third national title at the team banquet with a Ferrell Center floor full of Lady Bears fans. They had a parade, went to the White House and the Texas Governor’s Mansion.