Chad Conine: No calls and heartbreak are a hard part of life in sports

Dez caught it and DiJonai got fouled.

Unfortunately for the avid sports fan around here, that sentence needs no further explanation.

Last week, I wrote that one of the harsh realities of sports is that reputation and resume don’t help you win games when it comes down to just beating the person across from you. Well, obviously, that’s not the only harsh reality in sports.

It’s tough to take for Lady Bears fans, but they had to deal with two of them on Monday night: injuries happen and referees miss calls.

Baylor recovered from an early 12-point deficit and was controlling the game against No. 1 seed UConn in the River Walk region final. The Lady Bears were ahead by nine late in the third quarter and had the Huskies on the ropes when the first gut punch hit them.

On an awkward-looking play, Baylor point guard DiDi Richards pulled up on a fast break. She was called for a travel, but it was immediately clear that the turnover wasn’t the worst thing that happened. Richards tripped and got up slowly. She stood still for a second before limping off the floor.

Hearts sank.