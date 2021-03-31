Chad Conine: No calls and heartbreak are a hard part of life in sports

Dez caught it and DiJonai got fouled.
Unfortunately for the avid sports fan around here, that sentence needs no further explanation.
Last week, I wrote that one of the harsh realities of sports is that reputation and resume don’t help you win games when it comes down to just beating the person across from you. Well, obviously, that’s not the only harsh reality in sports.
It’s tough to take for Lady Bears fans, but they had to deal with two of them on Monday night: injuries happen and referees miss calls.
Baylor recovered from an early 12-point deficit and was controlling the game against No. 1 seed UConn in the River Walk region final. The Lady Bears were ahead by nine late in the third quarter and had the Huskies on the ropes when the first gut punch hit them.
On an awkward-looking play, Baylor point guard DiDi Richards pulled up on a fast break. She was called for a travel, but it was immediately clear that the turnover wasn’t the worst thing that happened. Richards tripped and got up slowly. She stood still for a second before limping off the floor.
Hearts sank.
Richards, it has been well-documented, had already battled back from a strange spinal cord injury in the preseason that caused her to briefly lose sensation in her lower legs. Anyone who watched the Lady Bears could see that Richards was the emotional leader on the floor, an extension of Kim Mulkey’s competitiveness. That reason, more than any other probably, is why she was playing point guard.
The Baylor training staff wrapped Richards upper left leg. Mulkey said after the game she instantly knew it was a hamstring issue. The Lady Bears’ fearless point guard tried to come back in the game, but she lasted just 2:36 of the fourth quarter before freshman Sarah Andrews replaced her at the point.
While all of that was happening, UConn was swinging the momentum of the game. The Huskies went on a 19-0 run to go from a 10-point deficit to a nine-point lead.
But Baylor chipped away at that margin and a thrilling basketball game came down to the final possession. The Lady Bears had the ball, trailing by one point with 17 seconds left. Mulkey said she called two play options in the huddle — one for guard DiJonai Carrington and the other for forward NaLyssa Smith.
UConn’s defense took the Smith option away, putting the game in Carrington’s hands. She started her drive to the basket with eight seconds left. The Huskies forced her to cross over and go around the left side of the lane and she went right at UConn defenders Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Edwards and Nelson-Ododa had good defensive position, but they also extended their arms forward and both made contact with Carrington as she went up for the shot. Edwards got a hand on the ball, but the Huskies also knocked Carrington to the floor.
Huskies guard Christyn Williams got the rebound, was fouled with .8 seconds left. She made one free throw and Baylor never took another shot. UConn advanced with a two-point victory.
If you slow down the pivotal play, which I did again on Wednesday morning, you can see that Edwards’ arm grazes Carrington’s cheek as she gets her hand on the ball. Pictures clearly show Nelson-Ododa contact the Baylor senior on the elbow.
And yet no call.
That’s the second harsh reality, though. Injuries happen and referees make mistakes.
Many voices were raised to say that DiJonai got fouled, most notably LeBron James and Alysa Auriemma, daughter of UConn coach Geno Auriemma.
But that doesn’t change the fact that UConn will be in the Final Four this weekend while the Lady Bears and their fans try to shake off that punched-in-the-gut feeling.
“It doesn't matter, ‘Oh, well, we missed the call.’ It doesn't matter,” Mulkey said in the aftermath on Monday night. “You know, it doesn't matter what you write. It doesn't matter what I say. It doesn't matter what we saw. It doesn't matter what we think. Life goes on.”
She’s right. I can’t write anything to make Baylor fans feel better about what happened in the closing seconds against UConn. If those fans are anything like me, they won’t read this column anyway because the last thing I want to do when my team loses a game like that is even think about it, much less read about it.
But, just in case anyone cares, I saw a team that went from winning on talent despite lacking an identity in the first couple months of the season to a team that had a real chance to repeat as national champions.
Monday night’s game had the attention of the basketball world and it lived up to the hype. It was my prediction before the game that the winner of the River Walk region would win the national title and I stand by that.
It doesn’t make it any easier for Lady Bears fans to digest. But that’s sports.