Chad Conine: Red Raiders' hire looks like Spike

I kind of feel like Spike Dykes was my friend.
When I was a student at Texas Tech, I worked in the athletics media relations office, so I was around Spike a lot. At weekly press conferences and just in general around the offices, Spike was about the least intimidating head football coach in the history of head football coaches. I sometimes would sit at his table in the athletic dining hall and watch him devour chicken fried steaks like they were potato chips.
Years later, I bumped into Spike at one of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame golf tournaments at Cottonwood and he remembered me. It’s possible he called me “Bart,” but that’s beside the point. I also had the distinct privilege of interviewing Spike about his Midland Lee state runner-up team for my book, "The Republic of Football." He welcomed me into his Horseshoe Bay home in the fall of 2014 and we talked about old times.
It’s a fond memory now because of how everything has happened and how everything is remembered. But in the fall of 1999, it wasn’t as trendy to be Spike’s buddy. The man himself said an HFC loses 10% of his friends every year and that was in his 14th season as the Red Raiders head coach, so do the math.
That was my senior year of college. I’d been around long enough by that point to side with the people inside the walls of the athletic department when the people on the outside were banging down the door, looking for a head to mount. Going into the final game of the season, Texas Tech had a 5-5 record which included a loss to North Texas and a win over Texas A&M in back-to-back games.
Spike, I guess, had had enough. As I recall, he leaked it to Mike Jones of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he was retiring after the Red Raiders’ final game of the season against Oklahoma. Then, in the season finale, the Texas Tech players came out and delivered one more time for Spike. Kliff Kingsbury passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, leading the Red Raiders to a 38-28 win over the Sooners.
A few weeks later, Texas Tech hired Mike Leach and what many folks consider the beginning of Red Raider football history began. Blah, blah, blah.
Now, good people of Waco, it’s not my intention to bore you with random thoughts about an old (though legendary) Texas Tech football coach in the middle of a season when the Baylor Bears are in the hunt for a Big 12 championship. As you know, Red Raider nation has been paying attention and Texas Tech hired your guy, Joey McGuire, as its new HFC.
I like it. To me, 22 years later, Texas Tech has hired the closest thing it could find to Spike Dykes.
Let’s start with relationships.
I mentioned how Spike made me feel like we were friends. That was not a con on Spike’s part, especially since there was nothing to gain on his end. Spike just liked people. When he told me about going into coaching, he said that he looked at his high school coaches and thought they had the best job in the world because they got to hang out with their buddies all day. I mean, that’s a heck of a frame of reference.
And that’s a McGuire trait too. People talk about how high school football coaches around the state love him. Why do you think that is? I don’t know Coach McGuire, but it’s clear that people gravitate to him because he makes them feel important, feel liked.
Next up, if you asked Spike and Joey to give a dinner party, they’re calling the same caterer. Both coaches like old school meat and potatoes. Or, more likely, chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes with gravy on both.
Spike was the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech before becoming head coach in 1986. Joey was an assistant on the defensive side at Baylor the last three seasons.
Going further back, if you played Spike’s Midland Lee Rebels or Joey’s Cedar Hill Longhorns, you were in for a long, brutally physical game.
McGuire mentioned in his introductory press conference that he values running the football (though not at the expense of being able to sling it; don’t get nervous, Red Raider fans). I don’t know if y’all realize this, Baylor fans, but your dude Byron Hanspard Jr. at defensive back, his daddy rushed for more than 2,000 yards for Spike in 1996 (I didn’t need to look it up because it was my freshman year in Lubbock).
Last but maybe most important, Joey is committed to recruiting West Texas well.
Last week, I ran into former Texas Tech and Baylor assistant coach Larry Hoefer at a local Mexican food restaurant. We talked for a few minutes about high school football before we got around to the subject of Tech hiring McGuire. I told him my thesis for this column, that the Red Raiders had hired a 21st-century version of Spike.
Hoefer approved of the comparison, especially on the grounds that both coaches value West Texas and recruiting that region. The evidence is already there, as Texas Tech has gained a commitment from Post junior linebacker Isaiah Crawford, who had previously been pledged to Baylor. (Not rubbing it in, friends. Y’all will be fine.)
People tend to think West Texas is nothing but cotton fields, pump jacks and tumbleweed. Well, better run that by Roy Williams, James Washington, Zach Thomas, Cedric Benson, Grant Teaff, Hayden Fry and Sammy Baugh.
One thing I will admit, though, is that Joey is not an exact replica of Spike. He’s more adrenalized. I think Spike got the most out of his players and was an underrated motivator. There’s nothing subtle about Joey’s method of getting his players going.