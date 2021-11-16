Chad Conine: Red Raiders' hire of McGuire looks like Spike

Let’s start with relationships.

I mentioned how Spike made me feel like we were friends. That was not a con on Spike’s part, especially since there was nothing to gain on his end. Spike just liked people. When he told me about going into coaching, he said that he looked at his high school coaches and thought they had the best job in the world because they got to hang out with their buddies all day. I mean, that’s a heck of a frame of reference.

And that’s a McGuire trait too. People talk about how high school football coaches around the state love him. Why do you think that is? I don’t know Coach McGuire, but it’s clear that people gravitate to him because he makes them feel important, feel liked.

Next up, if you asked Spike and Joey to give a dinner party, they’re calling the same caterer. Both coaches like old school meat and potatoes. Or, more likely, chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes with gravy on both.

Spike was the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech before becoming head coach in 1986. Joey was an assistant on the defensive side at Baylor the last three seasons.

Going further back, if you played Spike’s Midland Lee Rebels or Joey’s Cedar Hill Longhorns, you were in for a long, brutally physical game.