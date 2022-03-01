Chad Conine: These Bears were determined to write their own story

For the first time in a long time, the Bears had to fight their way to the top of the conference standings.

After losing their first two Big 12 games against Kansas State and Oklahoma, both on the road, it looked like Baylor’s streak of regular season conference titles was in serious jeopardy. Collen has said that she thinks the health of her team, because of a bout with COVID-19, had as much to do with the bumpy start as anything. That seems on point, given the results since then.

But the timing of the team’s health issue only magnified what was happening. The way both the K-State and OU games played out, there was a clear sense from those teams that the Bears were hobbling and there for the taking. Kansas played the same way against Baylor on its home floor, right up until the last 20 seconds when the Bears found a way to get their first tally in the Big 12 win column.

Collen clearly felt that.

“Everybody thought I was the first chink in the armor,” Collen said after the win on Monday night. “You know, Kim’s gone. What can this person do? And so because of that we had to fight. Nobody gave us anything. Nobody laid down and said Baylor’s supposed to win it.”