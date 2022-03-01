Chad Conine: These Bears were determined to write their own story

The Baylor women’s basketball team embraced another Big 12 regular season championship by winning at Iowa State on Monday night.
Yes, it was the 12th in a row. Yes, they stomped the Cyclones by 25 points (the Bears’ second 20-plus-point victory over Iowa State this season). Yes, it kind of seems inevitable, especially looking back from this angle. After all, Baylor has an outstanding roster and the Bears were picked in the preseason to win the Big 12 again.
But this could have gone differently.
The world in general, and sports specifically are full of people who are out to get their own. Somehow basketball puts that quality under a microscope like few other areas in life. After all, it’s the game where you get MJ the ball and get the heck out of the way. It’s the game where LeBron taking his talents to South Beach is a televised event.
For NaLyssa Smith, the last 10 months have been full of decisions that could have gone either way. They were made in such a way that led up to Monday night, when she and Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle won their fourth conference title together.
Smith, at least hypothetically, could be a South Carolina Gamecock or a Connecticut Husky or a Louisville Cardinal right now. She could have chosen any of those schools and turned them into super teams.
But she chose to come back to Baylor.
Smith could have sent a message through selfish play this season that she was out to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft and didn’t care about much else.
But she has chosen to be what the Bears need her to be.
All of the talk by ESPN announcers about how Smith has expanded her game is complimentary and well-intended, but a little obtuse. Yes, she’s a versatile player. She has shown the ability to score in a lot of ways. But she’s still playing the post. She has the game to play guard like Luka Doncic, but her team needs her to play forward like NaLyssa Smith (actually, she kind of reminded me of Dirk Nowitzki on Monday).
After the victory over the Cyclones, Smith talked a little bit about the journey from the time Kim Mulkey left the program last April, through Nicki Collen taking over in May, until now.
“You’ve got to make a decision whether it’s, ‘I’m going to stick it out’ or ‘I’m going to just go somewhere else.’” Smith said. “We talked about it. We prayed about it. We said we’re just going to stick it out here at Baylor and I just love the result. I feel like we deserve this.”
The choice that Smith, Egbo and Bickle made to stay at Baylor (and don’t forget, Jordan Lewis originally committed to play for Mulkey’s Lady Bears), are a big part of how Baylor got here. But it’s not the only factor.
For the first time in a long time, the Bears had to fight their way to the top of the conference standings.
After losing their first two Big 12 games against Kansas State and Oklahoma, both on the road, it looked like Baylor’s streak of regular season conference titles was in serious jeopardy. Collen has said that she thinks the health of her team, because of a bout with COVID-19, had as much to do with the bumpy start as anything. That seems on point, given the results since then.
But the timing of the team’s health issue only magnified what was happening. The way both the K-State and OU games played out, there was a clear sense from those teams that the Bears were hobbling and there for the taking. Kansas played the same way against Baylor on its home floor, right up until the last 20 seconds when the Bears found a way to get their first tally in the Big 12 win column.
Collen clearly felt that.
“Everybody thought I was the first chink in the armor,” Collen said after the win on Monday night. “You know, Kim’s gone. What can this person do? And so because of that we had to fight. Nobody gave us anything. Nobody laid down and said Baylor’s supposed to win it.”
Collen had to ask her team if they wanted to give up or fight. They obviously chose to fight. But it wasn’t just that determination that did it. The Bears also understood certain roles.
Smith isn’t the only player on this Baylor team that’s been a star and has the potential to play at the next level. But the other six members of this magnificent seven have done a good job of shining when it was time for them to shine.
Against Iowa State, Lewis stepped up and hit five 3-pointer in the second half. She did something similar in the game against the Cyclones at the Ferrell Center. Bickle was a spark plug on Monday too.
At one point, Egbo had to leave Monday’s game when she picked up her fourth foul. The frustration on her face was easy to decipher. She clearly didn’t want to sit down in such an important contest. But Egbo’s value can’t be questioned. She has been her late-season self a lot lately. Scoring around the basket, blocking shots and grabbing every rebound that Smith doesn’t hog.
Graduate transfer Ja’Mee Asberry has had her hot nights when she hits opponents with daggers from 3-point range. She’s also brought consistent energy on the defensive end. Sarah Andrews a lot of the time has looked like Baylor’s second best player. Jaden Owens has done more than just give the other guards a rest. She has shown glimpses of what made her a big-time prospect in high school.
I’ll be honest, back in December, I made a list of the Bears’ problems, going player by player. I’m smart enough to not share it here. But I’ve just made a list of what’s gone right for Baylor as it has won 14 of its last 15 games.
Collen, while soaked from a victory celebration on Monday night, summed it up nicely.
“The pressure was on. We were picked to win it. We were 0-2 and everyone was counting us out and we were vulnerable,” she said. “I think it’s more about a resiliency. It’s about putting ourselves in position to compete in this game and not just compete in this game, but to own it.”
That’s how Baylor found its spot at the top of the Big 12 as we turn the page to March.