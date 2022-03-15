Chad Conine: They'll be watching you (every game you play)

Right now, in a film room somewhere in the United States, there is a very focused meeting among people who are dissecting your team.

If you’re a hardcore college basketball fan, you’ve been watching your team closely since the beginning of November. By now, you know what they’re like at their top-top best and you know how frustrating it can be when they struggle through an eight-minute scoring drought.

That’s what that meeting is about. Whoever is playing your team on Thursday, Friday or Saturday is trying to do the work you’ve done over four months in the course of 48 hours.

Right now, Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman and her staff might be asking themselves, “What can we do to stop Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith?” Or perhaps they’ve come to the conclusion that they can’t. In which case, they’ve moved on to the question “Can we find a way to challenge Baylor without slowing down Smith?” Yeah, that’s probably the more productive question to ask.

In a film room much closer to home, the Baylor team is probably having a much different conversation.

Like Tony Robbins’ disciples, the Bears might be focused on how they can be the best versions of themselves.

Since the middle of January, Baylor has won 17 of 19 games. The Bears triumphed by 15 or more points in 11 of those victories. They have been a powerhouse program at their best under first-year coach Nicki Collen.

Did that hit a bump in the road on Sunday when Texas handed Baylor a 67-58 loss in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament? I don’t think that’s what happened. I think the Longhorns, in their third try against Baylor, got enough right to finally defeat the Bears (it also brought an end to Baylor’s 13-game winning streak over UT).

But I would imagine Collen and the Baylor coaches treat it like something to recover from, and do so in a hurry.

The Bears and Rainbow Wahine still have some time to study each other. That NCAA Tournament game tips off at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

The Big Dance is back on campus this season following the absence of the tourney in 2020 and the bubble version a year ago. Thank goodness.

This will be March Madness like it was meant to be played.

I personally love the NCAA Tournament whether I have a dog in the fight or not. In a way I prefer it when my teams aren’t in the field, because then I can embrace the whole thing with no more stress than whether or not my bracket gets wadded up in the first 36 hours.

This year ain’t that, though. As opposed to knowing a little about a whole lot of teams, I know a lot about a couple of teams.

I know Baylor is absolutely lethal when Jordan Lewis or Ja’Mee Asberry or Sarah Andrews gets hot from beyond the arc. I know why folks have decided NaLyssa Smith is the best player in the country — at her best, she’s basically unguardable. I know Queen Egbo can be the X-factor that lifts the Bears to another level.

But I also know the look and feel of the record scratching and things not working quite right for this Baylor team. I figure that’s what they’re trying to filter out in the laboratory this week.

If you love them, or any team, it’s time to stock up on antacids and remember how much fun this can be when it works.

Happy March.

