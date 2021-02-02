 Skip to main content
Chalk up more titles for Baylor women's golf
Baylor women's golf

The Baylor women's golf team picked up its fourth team title in four 2020-21 tournaments on Tuesday, at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

 Baylor athletics photo

DALLAS — It’s hard to be perfect, especially in golf. But that’s what the Baylor women have proven to be.

No. 1-ranked Baylor opened its spring season by sweeping the team and individual titles at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Tuesday. That adds to a perfect sweep of team and tourney titles in BU’s three fall tournaments.

The Bears shot 1-under 287 in the final round to seize a 13-stroke victory, while redshirt freshman Hannah Karg won medalist honors, closing with a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish at 5-under 211 after previous rounds of 72 and 71. Karg’s 16 birdies were four more than any other player in the field.

Baylor also won the Schooner Fall Classic, the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational and the Cowgirl Classic in the fall. Karg is the third different BU player to take an individual title, following Gurleen Kaur, who won twice last fall, and Eldie Chapelet.

Three other BU players besides Karg finished in the top 10. Freshman Rosie Belsham finished in a tie for third (69-77-73-219) with teammate Chapelet (69-76-74-219), while freshman Britta Snyder tied for ninth at 79-70-72-221.

Baylor’s next action will come Feb. 22-23 at the ICON Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club.

