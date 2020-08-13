Charlie Brewer anxious to run Fedora's up-tempo offense for Baylor Bears

But Fedora is thrilled to have a quarterback as experienced as Brewer guiding the offense. In three seasons at Baylor, Brewer has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 7,531 yards and 51 touchdowns while rushing for 18 scores.

Last season, Brewer led the Bears to an 11-3 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance as he threw for 3,161 yards and 21 scores.

“Whether it’s on Zoom or now when we’re actually getting to meet, the thing that I can tell you is football is extremely important to him,” Fedora said. “He is concerned about every detail of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and what other guys are doing within the concept, so that he has a good grasp of it. He’s got great football savvy. He understands the game of football.”

Brewer is looking forward to running Fedora’s up-tempo offense since it’s similar to the scheme he played in at Lake Travis High School.

“We’re going to play with a lot of tempo, we’re going to play fast,” Brewer said. “The ball is going to be out of my hand quickly. We’re still going to establish a run game as well as take a lot of shots down the field. So I think you’re going to see some fast tempo and a lot of big plays. We’ve got the guys who can do it and I think we’ve got the system that will allow us to do that.”