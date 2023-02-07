Oklahoma has a well-earned reputation as one of the best offensive teams in the nation. But on this night, the Sooners made a huge steal.

A steal, aided by Baylor’s confounding generosity.

The No. 16 Sooners scored five points in a six-second span in the closing moments of regulation, then moved ahead in overtime to take their first lead of the game. When the dust finally settled, it amounted to a 98-92 Oklahoma win before a somewhat dazed crowd of 4,396 on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Yeah, OU played well. It also stole the game.

This one hurts for Baylor (16-7 overall, 7-4 Big 12) in a myriad of ways. The Bears now face a steeper climb in their pursuit of a 13th consecutive Big 12 championship, as they’re staring up even more at Oklahoma (19-4, 9-3) and Texas (18-6, 9-2). But it especially stings given the way the Bears gift-wrapped the game to Oklahoma with 21 turnovers, including 17 in the second half and overtime.

Caitlin Bickle turned in the best scoring game of her college career, scoring 30 points on 8-of-11 from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the foul line. The Ferrell Center DJ should also play the “Charge!” anthem whenever she sets up on defense, because she was a magnet for contact, drawing multiple charges on the night.

But her career game went for naught, mostly because Baylor couldn’t take care of the ball when it needed to the most.

Other than a few brief ties, the score stayed in Baylor’s favor the entire game, and the Bears held a seemingly cozy lead of 12 points with 5:19 to play. But they couldn’t kill off the Sooners, whose defensive aggressiveness yielded a spate of extra shots and scoring opportunities thanks to BU turnovers.

The Bears still found themselves clinging to an 81-76 lead with 1:24 to play. But they couldn’t finish it off. OU’s Madi Williams scored inside with 48 seconds to go to trim the gap to 81-78. The next trip down, Baylor’s Jaden Owens drew a foul and knocked in both shots to push the gap back to five points at 83-78 with 26.2 seconds showing on the clock.

There’s no way Baylor should let that slip away, and yet it did. OU’s Nevaeh Tot drove for a layup with 20 seconds to go that made it 83-80. Then on the inbounds play, Baylor threw the ball away, OU’s Ana Llanusa picked up the loose ball, and the Sooners whipped the ball to 3-point bomber Taylor Robertson, who swished in her shot to tie the score at 83 with 14 seconds to go.

After a timeout, Baylor managed to execute its half-court set well enough to set up a wide-open corner 3 attempt for Ja’Mee Asberry. But the senior’s shot rolled in and out, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs couldn’t stick in the putback as time in regulation expired.

Given new life, the Sooners took advantage. Ninety seconds into the overtime, Llanusa drilled a trey to give OU its very first lead of the night. Suddenly Baylor was the one having to play catch-up.

And the Bears made some big shots to seemingly give themselves a chance to swipe back what they appeared ready to give away. Sarah Andrews banged in a 3-pointer with 1:58 to go that brought the crowd back to a fever pitch, tying the score at 90.

But the Sooners attacked the basket on the ensuing possession and Llasuna drew a foul. Her free throws put OU back on top, 92-90, with 1:42 remaining. Again, Baylor responded, as Andrews drew the defense to her before finding an open Buggs for a game-tying layup 12 seconds later.

But after OU’s Williams scored inside at the 1:09 mark, the Bears ran out of answers. Shortly thereafter, with time still showing on the clock, the Baylor fans began filing for the exits en masse, visibly frustrated at the home team letting one get away.

Andrews scored 20 points, although she had to work for them on 8-of-19 shooting. She also dished out four assists. Buggs went for 14 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and three steals. Asberry was Baylor’s fourth double-figure scorer at 11 points, but she shot just 5 of 19 (26%) from the field and 0-for-2 from the free throw line. Owens delivered a career-high 14 assists, topping her old best of 12.

Of course, any of Baylor’s players would have gladly traded their stats for a win.

For Oklahoma, Llanusa and Skylar Vann hit for 20 points apiece, as the Sooners put five players in double figures. Robertson added 14 points, including three more 3-pointers to her all-time NCAA record, none bigger than the one at the end of regulation. Tot had 13 points and Liz Scott added 11.

The Bears displayed some sharp execution throughout the first half in forcing the Sooners to play chase. Baylor’s first bucket of the game came courtesy of a Bickle jumper on a well-executed inbounds play, a precursor of things to come. Bickle dropped in a 3-pointer moments later, and her second trey midway through the quarter gave BU a 14-10 advantage.

Of course, Oklahoma packs an air fryer on every road trip, because it heats in a hurry. It helps the Sooners that they’ve got the NCAA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter on their roster in the person of Robertson.

OU tied the score at 22 early in the second following a typically perfect Robertson jumper and a Vann bucket. The Bears went back on top on a Jana Van Gytenbeek 3-pointer, but the Sooners kept nipping at BU’s heels much of the rest of the half.

But then Andrews flashed her all-conference talent on consecutive 3s in a 35-second span late in the quarter. That helped the Bears bust out to 44-32 advantage.

Objects in the rearview are closer than they appear, and the Sooners didn’t fade. Aided by some careless BU turnovers in the final minutes of the half, they closed on an 8-0 run. That spurt brought the score to 46-42, BU, at the break.

And, as Baylor came to realize, it was far from OU’s final chase-down block.

The Bears will try to bounce back Saturday on the road, where they are 4-1 this season. They’ll take on Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla.