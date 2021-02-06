Chiefs' Ellett is Reid's left-hand man

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has called Porter Ellett his left-hand man.
It’s a clever play on words for a guy who had his right arm amputated in his teens following a childhood accident that severely limited its use.
After serving three years as a senior assistant to Reid, Ellett was promoted to offensive quality control coach prior to the 2020 season.
Sometimes Ellett can’t believe the offensive tools the Chiefs have to work with as they try to win their second straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A quarterback as gifted as Patrick Mahomes, wide receivers as fast and elusive as Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, and a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber tight end like Travis Kelce don’t come along every day.
“It’s pretty incredible going into a game and you see a defense, and ask ‘Where do they have an advantage?’” Ellett said. “OK they can’t cover him, and they can’t cover him and double that guy. It’s a lot of fun knowing Patrick has the ability to figure things out even if we seem outmatched on a play.”
Ellett hopes to work his way up to an NFL position coach someday, but for now he’s glad that Reid took a chance on him as he was finishing his master’s degree in sport management at Baylor in 2016.
“He’s obviously been a mentor,” Ellett said. “He’s put his faith in me and has allowed me to be a part of his staff. We work a lot of hours, and it’s exhausting in a lot of ways. But he knows how to push me as well as his other coaches and players. He knows how to push buttons and motivate people. I think it took a lot of courage for him to hire me, and it means a lot to me.”
Ellett grew up on a farm near Loa, Utah. When he was 4, he was riding in a truck bed with some other kids when he fell out and fractured his skull and damaged the nerves leading to his right arm.
Throughout the next decade, Ellett underwent numerous surgeries in an attempt to repair his right arm before deciding to have it amputated.
“At one point, I dislocated my shoulder and elbow, and had to drive to the hospital,” Ellett said. “I asked my mom if I could have it amputated, and she said that’s your decision. I was 15, and that was cool with my parents, and they supported me. I should have done it sooner because I had a lot of injuries, surgeries and physical therapy to try to get it to function.”
Relying on his left arm, Ellett continued to perform his chores on the farm while playing high school basketball and baseball and running track.
In baseball, he developed a smooth one-handed swing and was selected first team all-state his senior year. In basketball, he was a key player for a Wayne County Badgers squad that won the regional championship and was invited to New York City for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”
Track and cross country were the easiest sports for Ellett to perform since he didn’t have to hit, field or rebound a ball.
“Initially the hardest sport to overcome was baseball because you had to field the ball (and drop the glove) and throw it,” Ellett said. “Hitting felt pretty natural. In basketball, you just had to get your body in position to rebound more than the normal athlete, and you had to make sure you boxed out. I wasn’t just going to jump up and grab it with one hand.”
Ellett attended BYU, located in Provo, Utah, about 150 miles north of his home town. There he met his future wife Carlie McKeon, and they now have two children, Porter and Piper.
While earning his undergraduate degree in economics, he served as an equipment room attendant for the BYU football team. Following graduation in 2014, Ellett began to work as a tax analyst at Goldman Sachs in Salt Lake City, but he longed to work in sports and decided to enter the sport management master’s program at Baylor.
“We loved Baylor and Waco and our experience there,” Ellett said. “Most of all, the (sport management program) taught us about a bigger picture, about getting into the work force and being able to adapt with the foundation we had, and what it took to succeed.”
Throughout the years, Ellett has partnered with Coolspeak as a motivational speaker, telling his unique story and delivering over 1,000 keynote speeches across the country.
Ellett owns Camp Overcome, a youth development program that implements positive attitudes through sports. He’s inspired and spoken to many children who are trying to overcome disabilities.
“I go to events with young people, and talk about committing yourself and working through your life experiences,” Ellett said. “I talk to them about having resilience and overcoming the challenges you face.”
Ellett doesn’t know where his career will lead him, but he knows he’s gaining incredible experience with one of the NFL’s best and most successful coaching staffs.
“The things I do now are all football focused with the playbook, watching and studying film, and studying opponents,” Ellett said. “You always have short-term and long-term goals, but I just want to keep being on Coach Reid’s staff and learning the offense better. Eventually, I want to move up and be a position coach, but in this business, anything you get you feel blessed to have.”