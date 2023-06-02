China Spring defensive end/tight end Greydon Grimes committed to Baylor on Friday.
The 6-5, 230-pound Grimes, the son of Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, is a three-star recruit who also had offers from UTSA, North Texas and Abilene Christian.
Grimes helped the Cougars win the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 15-1 record during 2022.
Grimes is the sixth Baylor commitment in the 2024 class as he joins Lorena receiver Jadon Porter, Oaks Christian (Calif.) quarterback Nate Bennett, DeSoto linebacker Brandon Booker, Lumberton linebacker Brock Jackson and The Woodlands offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki.