Cincinnati's Bryant beats out Bears' Pitre for Thorpe Award
Cincinnati's Bryant beats out Bears' Pitre for Thorpe Award

Tulsa Cincinnati Football

Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant was the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award on Thursday, honoring the nation's top defensive back.

 Jeff Dean, Associated Press

Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant claimed the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back on Thursday, beating out Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre.

Bryant totaled 40 tackles (32 solos), two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups for the unbeaten Bearcats, who became the first team from the so-called Group of Five conferences to make the College Football Playoff. The other finalists for the honor were Baylor’s Pitre and Oregon safety Verone McKinley III.

Pitre, who was named a Walter Camp All-American on Thursday for his second All-America honor of the postseason, led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles while finishing with 70 tackles total. He also tallied three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

