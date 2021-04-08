 Skip to main content
Clark entering transfer portal
Former Baylor forward Tristan Clark, who medically retired last fall due to ongoing knee issues, has decided to give basketball another shot as he announced Thursday that he's entering the transfer portal.

Clark plans to graduate in July and will be immediately eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.

The 6-10 Clark announced his retirement last November after trying to come back from a left knee injury that he suffered on Jan. 8, 2019.

Clark was averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 assists in 29.8 minutes per game while starting Baylor’s first 14 games in the 2018-19 season. He was leading the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage, which was on pace to be the fourth-best single-season mark in NCAA Division I history.

