Clark transferring to SMU

Former Baylor forward Tristan Clark announced Saturday that he's transferring to SMU.
Clark had retired from basketball last fall after having difficulty returning from a knee injury that occurred midway through the 2018-19 season.
Clark was averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while leading the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage in 14 games during his sophomore season before the injury. He struggled in his comeback in 2019-20 as he averaged four points and 2.4 rebounds in 22 games.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
