Clubhouse queens: Baylor women's golf makes it five wins in five tourneys

“It feels great to help the team when every shot counts. On the 16th hole (Goble) came up and said it was going to be close and to make every putt count,” Snyder said.

Indeed she did as she rolled in a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole. On the par-4 17th Synder hit three-wood off the tee box because she was downwind, but saw her ball roll into a large fairway divot.

From 165 yards out, she punched her 5-iron approach to six feet for another birdie. On the par-5 18th, she put her third shot on the green, 20 feet away, but curled in her third straight birdie putt, finishing off with a small fist pump.

“I would say shooting 65 yesterday was my college highlight so far, but finishing up with three birdies today was pretty special. This girls have been pushing me to get better and we are pushing each other," Snyder said.

Rosie Belsham finished at 208 for Baylor, tied for fifth overall and second among her teammates with rounds of 70-69-69. Kaur finished in a tie for 16th at 71-74-70-215. Chapelet tied for 19th at 216 with Kurg placed in a tie for 26th at 217.

“I know to be a great team is to fight through adversity and close out tournaments. We have gone through more than women’s golf team at Baylor has ever done,” Goble said.