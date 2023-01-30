Cold shooting Bears drop 76-71 loss to Texas

AUSTIN — Baylor has been living dangerously, and it’s been happening long before Monday’s icy weather hit the state.

Though the No. 11 Bears carried a six-game winning streak into their high-profile Big Monday matchup against No. 10 Texas, they shot less than 40 percent in each of their previous three games.

This time the Bears couldn’t overcome another cold shooting night as the Longhorns rode Sir’Jabari Rice’s 21 points and Timmy Allen’s 18 for a 76-71 win at the Moody Center.

Seeking their fourth straight road win, the Bears (16-6, 5-4) hit just 36.8 percent and eight of 26 3-pointers while dishing out nine assists as they dropped only their second game in the last 14 meetings against Texas.

“We’re not getting the shots we want,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer, who scored a team-high 19 points. “We want to get good, better, best. Right now I guess we’re taking good shots instead of great shots, and sometimes they’re not even good shots. So we’ve just got to do a better job of getting into the paint and finding each other.”

While Big 12-leading Texas (18-4, 7-2) possesses a strong defense, the Bears were sometimes their own worst enemy as they missed a lot of close shots.

“The twos they did a good job contesting some of them and we missed some that we rushed, especially early in the game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We had a couple of point-blank layups. We’re the second-best offense in the country and it’s not by shooting 37 percent and having nine assists. Normally, we’re an 18-assist team and credit Texas’ defense for speeding us up and keeping us out of our rhythm.”

The Longhorns shot 47.3 percent and committed just nine turnovers. Though the Longhorns nailed only eight of 22 3-pointers, Rice had the hot hand as he buried four of five beyond the arc to propel the Longhorns to a 13-1 record at home this season.

“My brother (Bryce Drew) recruited him at GCU and I know he’s a heck of a player,” Drew said. “I’m a fan of his and I know what he’s capable of, and he really adds a great dimension to their team.”

While the Bears limited Texas leading scorer Marcus Carr to five points on two of eight field goals, Allen made up for it with his big all-around game.

“He was seven for 10, 18 points, four assists, six rebounds, those are problems,” Drew said. “He’s a great college player and he’s had a great career, and he’s a tough guard.”

The Longhorns led most of the game and opened up a 68-61 lead when Rice buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 3:24 remaining.

Despite their shooting problems, the Bears came on late as Adam Flagler drove for a basket, drew a foul from Rice, and hit the free throw for a three-point play. On Baylor’s next possession, Flagler drove the left side for a basket to cut Texas’ lead to 68-66 with 2:28 remaining.

Flo Thamba fouled Texas’ Dylan Disu and he hit both free throws to stretch the Longhorns’ lead to 70-66. But the Bears kept pushing as Keyonte George drove for a basket to trim Texas’ lead to 70-68 with 1:45 to play.

After Allen nailed a pair of free throws, George hung in the air in the lane and hit a left-handed drive while drawing a foul from Disu. George drilled the free throw for a three-point play to pull the Bears within one at 72-71 with 50 seconds remaining.

Carr buried a big shot for the Longhorns with 27 seconds remaining before George missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the game. Rice helped finish off Texas’ win with a pair of free throws to open up a 76-71 lead with 16.9 seconds remaining.

Flagler missed Baylor’s final 3-point attempt as he finished with 11 points while George scored 17. But the two high-scoring guards hit a combined nine of 30 from the field. Jalen Bridges contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bears.

“We took some bad 3s, and we don’t go eight for 26 on 3s if we take good ones,” Drew said. “We got really good shooters, my job I’ve got to get them better shots. I give them better shots, they’ll make a higher percentage.”