Cold start costs No. 1 Bears in 61-54 loss to Oklahoma State

“I thought James did a great job, took a hard fall against Texas Tech on a layup where he landed on his butt when he got fouled,” Drew said. “That obviously affected him. We didn’t think he was going to play today, and he gutted it out. But that obviously wasn’t the same James. We’ve got to get him and Jeremy back, and then in the meantime figure a better way to put guys in positions to be successful.”

In their last meeting, the Cowboys beat the Bears, 83-74, on March 12, 2021 in the Big 12 tournament semifinals before Baylor went on its 21-game winning streak.

Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 19 points in Saturday’s rematch, but the Bears’ poor shooting was the biggest issue as they hit just 31 percent overall and eight of 28 3-pointers.

The Bears missed 16 of their first 20 shots as the Cowboys stormed to a 29-11 lead with 4:57 remaining in the first half.

“It was very difficult,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer, who scored a team-high 18 points and hit four of nine 3-pointers. “We dug ourselves in a big hole like that, and it makes it super hard to come back and win. If the hole wasn’t that big, then we would have been able to win the game.”