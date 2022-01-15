Cold start costs No. 1 Bears in 61-54 loss to Oklahoma State

Losing consecutive home games as the nation’s No. 1 team wasn’t something Baylor ever wanted on its resume.
But four days after Texas Tech knocked off the Bears, history repeated itself.
After building an 18-point lead, road-weary Oklahoma State held off a desperate Baylor rally for a 61-54 win before 8,861 fans Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The No. 19 Red Raiders snapped Baylor’s 21-game winning streak with their 65-62 win Tuesday night. Despite double-digit road losses at West Virginia on Tuesday and at Texas Tech on Thursday, the Cowboys (9-7, 2-3) were the more energetic team from the tipoff against the Bears (15-2, 3-2).
Baylor became the first Associated Press No. 1 team to lose two home games in a week, according to ESPN. The Cowboys beat a No. 1 team on the road for the first time in school history.
“I thought the guys did a good job fighting back, but that probably makes it even that much tougher now,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “When you’re down 18, you don’t want your guys folding. But then when you come back and have a chance to win, it even stings worse. Credit Oklahoma State. Again, it shows how good our league is.”
The Bears played their second straight game without gifted freshman forward Jeremy Sochan, who suffered a sprained left ankle in last weekend’s win over TCU. But senior point guard James Akinjo logged just 22 minutes and didn’t play down the stretch following a butt injury against Texas Tech. Akinjo struggled as he hit one of eight shots and didn’t record an assist after coming into the game with a Big 12-high 6.1 assists per game.
“I thought James did a great job, took a hard fall against Texas Tech on a layup where he landed on his butt when he got fouled,” Drew said. “That obviously affected him. We didn’t think he was going to play today, and he gutted it out. But that obviously wasn’t the same James. We’ve got to get him and Jeremy back, and then in the meantime figure a better way to put guys in positions to be successful.”
In their last meeting, the Cowboys beat the Bears, 83-74, on March 12, 2021 in the Big 12 tournament semifinals before Baylor went on its 21-game winning streak.
Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 19 points in Saturday’s rematch, but the Bears’ poor shooting was the biggest issue as they hit just 31 percent overall and eight of 28 3-pointers.
The Bears missed 16 of their first 20 shots as the Cowboys stormed to a 29-11 lead with 4:57 remaining in the first half.
“It was very difficult,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer, who scored a team-high 18 points and hit four of nine 3-pointers. “We dug ourselves in a big hole like that, and it makes it super hard to come back and win. If the hole wasn’t that big, then we would have been able to win the game.”
Trailing 51-40, the Bears finally began to rally when Cryer hit a pair of free throws and Adam Flagler nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 51-45 with 5:16 remaining.
The Bears kept climbing back as Dale Bonner scored on a putback and Matthew Mayer drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-52 with 2:08 remaining.
Baylor trimmed the lead to 55-54 when Cryer hit a pair of free throws with 1:20 remaining. With a chance to take the lead, Flagler lost the ball on a drive to the basket with 26.6 seconds remaining.
After Thompson hit a pair of free throws to give Oklahoma State a 57-54 edge with 23.8 seconds remaining, Flagler tried to pass to Bonner for a 3-point attempt, but Thompson stole the ball. The Bears finished with 11 turnovers.
Thompson hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining before finishing off the game with a breakaway dunk.
“Obviously, I’m extremely proud of our guys,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. “It’s been one heck of a week in terms of who we’ve had to face competition-wise and travel-wise. If we play with any little less energy, we lose the game. And obviously Bryce Thompson made some big baskets, but that was the ultimate team win.”
Now the Bears face a pair of road games against West Virginia on Tuesday and Oklahoma on Saturday.
“Having Jeremy out definitely hurt us and James was banged up today,” said Mayer, who finished with 16 points. “But I mean we’ve got to get guys healthy, and the rest of us have got to pick up the slack, and I think we’re going to figure it out because Coach Drew is already talking about different schemes and stuff. I think we’re a really good team and it just hasn’t gone our way recently.”