Coleton Price commits to Baylor, 3rd in 2022 class
Coleton Price commits to Baylor, 3rd in 2022 class

Bowie offensive lineman Coleton Price verbally committed to Baylor on Friday night.

The Baylor offer was the first for the 6-3, 280-pound prospect, who became the third player to commit to the Bears in the 2022 class.

Price was named the Wichita Falls area outstanding lineman in District 4-3A Division I, and he’s also a power lifter.

Price joins West Orange-Stark defensive end Carmello Jones and Festus (Mo.) athlete Kaian Roberts-Day in the 2022 class.

