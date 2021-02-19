Coleton Price commits to Baylor, 3rd in 2022 class

Bowie offensive lineman Coleton Price verbally committed to Baylor on Friday night.
The Baylor offer was the first for the 6-3, 280-pound prospect, who became the third player to commit to the Bears in the 2022 class.
Price was named the Wichita Falls area outstanding lineman in District 4-3A Division I, and he’s also a power lifter.
Price joins West Orange-Stark defensive end Carmello Jones and Festus (Mo.) athlete Kaian Roberts-Day in the 2022 class.
