Quick with a wisecrack, Sydney Collazos believes it’s her role to keep the Baylor softball team loose and smiling.

A stressed-out team can underperform, so Collazos brings a little humor to the Bears with funny observations about her teammates or random comments to ease a tense situation.

“I’m not going to be one who sits there and yells at people ‘Oh, we need to do this, blah, blah, blah,’” Collazos said. “That is needed on a team. But it’s an equilibrium. I think I’m able to pull us out if we’re pressing or not having fun right now. I can bring that lightheartedness back into the game.”

At the same time, nobody works harder on and off the field. She came to Baylor as a catcher, but has learned to play third base so effectively that coach Glenn Moore feels confident playing her at both positions.

If you see her with books in hand on the bus or plane, it’s because she’s a pre-med student who has to study every chance she gets. While the team flew to Salt Lake City for the NCAA regional on Wednesday, she’s flying out Thursday night because she’s taking the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) earlier in the day.

“I’m certainly studying every day, especially now that I’m taking my MCATs,” Collazos said. “I get home, shower, and I’m in the books. On the bus and on the plane, I’m bringing my books. That’s been a challenge to try to stay awake and study in between games and then quickly shift my mindset to ‘Oh, it’s game time, I’ve got to get going.’ It’s definitely been a challenge but I’m excited to see the payoff in the future.”

Juggling all these facets – multi-positional player, pre-med student and team comic – might sound overwhelming but Collazos is handling them remarkably well.

She’s a key player for the No. 18 Bears, ranking second on the team with a .349 batting average with two homers and 23 RBIs. Now a junior, it marks the third straight year that her batting average has risen significantly after hitting .091 as a freshman and .285 as a sophomore.

“I think it’s maturing mentally and understanding the game,” Moore said. “She has a competitive spirit along with that jovial side that really helps grow her game. The ball has gotten bigger for her. She’s got really quick hands, which you see in transitions in catching as well that parallel her hitting, and she gets to see the strike zone every pitch.”

Soft hands and a strong arm have served her well as both a catcher and third baseman. Collazos credits her former Texas Dirt Divas travel ball coach, James Chandler, for developing her defensive infield skills to complement her catching ability.

“With my travel team, all of us would jump in on infield drills,” Collazos said. “I have those infield hands because he always stressed to jump in there. Kaci West was on my travel team too and she came in and is pitching, playing third base and can play outfield. He really taught us to be versatile.”

Among her Baylor teammates, West knows Collazos as well as anybody. So her combination of humor and work ethic is no surprise because she’s gotten a big dose of Collazos for eight years.

“She’s always been a ball of fire but her work ethic is unmatched with anything,” West said. “She’s goofy a lot of the time, but she shows up and works hard every single day. She’s always makes up laugh, always keeps us in a good mood.”

Before focusing completely on softball at Georgetown High School, Collazos tried a lot of sports like basketball, volleyball and track in junior high.

“Fun fact, I was on the C team in basketball,” Collazos said. “Our middle school was so big that we had a C team, and I got MVP of that C team, I’ll never forget that. I was really good at stealing the ball when they threw it in. I might have gotten a ribbon or something, really just bragging rights.”

Collazos showed so much promise in softball that she received college scholarship offers her freshman year. One of them was from Baylor and Collazos committed the summer before her sophomore year.

“I didn’t really know what Baylor was when I was younger,” Collazos said. “But the second I came to campus, I fell in love with it. It was so close to my house and I love being close to home. But the staff treated me like family the first time I met them, which is really meaningful. The beautiful facilities, the great academics. It’s a private Christian school, and that’s always been important to me. It checked all the boxes.”

Though Collazos struggled at the plate as a freshman, her catching skills still made her an asset to the team. As she’s become a bigger offensive threat, Collazos has hit in the heart of the order more often. Recently, she’s been batting cleanup behind Baylor leading hitter Shay Govan.

“I make it a personal goal every year to get better in every aspect of the game,” Collazos said. “Experience has played a role in it but it’s the internal drive of mine. I’m not OK with being complacent. I think that drive has pushed me through the years.”

Never being complacent, Collazos semi-seriously jokes about her speed being under utilized. She’s stolen three bases this year. Watching Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson steal a Big 12-high 48 bases over the last two seasons, Collazos wants to challenge the speedy Wilson to a race.

“Maybe it’s going to be one of those things that we’ll race when we both finally graduate because we leave at the same time,” Collazos said. “From last year to this year, I’m getting quicker. I don’t want to say she should be nervous but…”

Though she’s never pitched at any level, Collazos also thinks she could help the Bears as a reliever with a little help from pitching coach Britni Newman.

“I think she could give me a lot of pointers,” Collazos said. “But just listening already, I think I got it down. Listening to her coach them (the Baylor pitchers) up and the billions of billions pitches I’ve caught, I think I can do it. I think I deserve and inning or like a batter here or there.”

While Collazos has the arm strength to gun down runners at second base on stolen base attempts at a high rate, throwing the ball back to the pitchers has been an issue.

It’s a symptom called the “yips.” To compensate, she steps out in front of the plate and lobs the ball back to the pitcher shot put style.

“I was like 14 when it started,” Collazos said. “I was in eighth grade, I had no idea what was going on, but I couldn’t get the ball out of my hand. I was having to pump, double pump, triple pump, the ball just would not leave my hand. It’s definitely something psychological, something neuromuscular. Obviously, I know how to throw the ball. It’s certainly a strange phenomenon.”

Some opposing fans have tried to rattle her, but she’s stayed focused. Since discussing her “yips” in a recent interview with D1 Softball.com, other players with the same condition have reached out to her through social media.

“I’ve gotten hundreds of direct messages through different social media platforms,” Collazos said. “It’s been really cool to see how many people I can connect with, how many people who can find comfort in knowing they’re not alone, that was special. I’ve tried my best to reach back out to everybody because I know how relieving that is just having somebody to talk to.”

That strange phenomenon hasn’t stopped Collazos from being a great leader at catcher. Her outgoing personality and willingness to boost her teammates are assets to the Bears as they’ve ridden the ups and downs of a long season.

“She just brings a different type of energy to this team that's really imperative to our success,” said Baylor designated hitter Josie Bower. “And when we start getting a little tight and we're in a huddle in between innings, she's always the one to loosen us and get us playing free again, having fun.”

Baylor pitchers love for Collazos to catch them because she can help them through tough situations. Her knowledge of the game is important, but she can also fire up pitchers so that they throw with more adrenaline.

“When your catcher gets excited when you throw a strike, that fires you up as a pitcher,” West said. “Her presence back there is unmatched. She encourages us and pumps us up.”

When her softball career is over, Collazos isn’t sure yet what path she’ll take in medicine. But she’ll likely have a positive bedside manner that could lighten her patient's spirit like it has for her Baylor softball teammates.

“She’s a beautiful soul,” Moore said. “She’s got a lot on her plate, but she’s a very intelligent student-athlete. She’s fun to coach, she has a great attitude, the kids love her.”