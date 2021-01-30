College football's big dogs still rule in COVID-19 recruiting era

Recruiting during the COVID-19 onslaught has been difficult for Aranda’s first-year program, but he believes the 17-player class will fill his team’s needs.

“We wanted to address receivers and O-linemen and linebackers specifically, but we wanted to be balanced throughout,” said Aranda in December. “A lot of our guys were from the state of Texas. I appreciate the Texas high school coaches. To the recruits and their families, I appreciate them sticking with us and their belief and their love for the school and for the football program. It means a lot.”

Pearland Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins and Wall offensive lineman Tate Williams were among Baylor’s most notable recruits. Baylor isn’t currently set to sign any new recruits on Wednesday.

“I think Coach Aranda did well given the circumstances,” Spiegelman said. “He’s building the program with his vision. Baylor beat out a lot of big schools for Kyron Drones, and they went to different parts of the state to get defensive players. Baylor was in the mix for some highly-sought prospects, and even if they didn’t sign with Baylor, that was encouraging for Aranda. I expect them to make strides as the years go on.”

