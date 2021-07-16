Collen adds social media strategist as assistant coach

Baylor women’s head basketball coach Nicki Collen has completed her coaching staff, adding Chloe Pavlech on Friday.

Pavlech is a former standout player at Maryland and a former graduate assistant at Connecticut. However, most recently she hasn’t been coaching but rather creating social media content. She worked as the lead content strategist for OvertimeWBB, which became the first women’s sports account to reach 1 million TikTok followers.

“I am excited to welcome Chloe to our Baylor family,” Collen said in a statement. “Her experience as a high-level player at Maryland, her introduction to coaching at UConn as a graduate assistant, and her vast entrepreneurial experience with Overtime will allow her to uniquely connect with this generation of players.”

Pavlech joins the likes of Tony Greene, Tari Cummings, Michael Motta and Sophia Young-Malcolm on the Baylor staff under the Lady Bears’ first-year head coach Collen.