Collen confidently takes Baylor Lady Bears driver's seat

“Thank you each and every one of you for the way you handled eight days of uncertainty, the way that you continued to care for one another,” Rhoades said.

Collen most effectively introduced herself by describing her love of the game of basketball.

“I’m a kid that fell in love with basketball in fifth grade when I hit a game-winning shot in a rec league game and my dad was coaching,” she said. “I played for Pizza Hut and we beat American Family Insurance.”

In speaking with the Trib, Collen gave more details about her philosophy as a coach.

She said part of her job as a WNBA coach has been to evaluate college talent, so she’s already familiar with much of the Baylor roster.

In particular, if Smith, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, comes back for the Lady Bears, Collen has a good idea how she wants to use the versatile 6-foot-2 forward.