Collen 'euphoric' over Griner's release, but disappointed in some reaction

Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen said she was “euphoric” when she learned that Brittney Griner had been freed from a Russian prison last week, but also expressed discouragement that not everyone felt the same way.

“I kind of got the news as I was waking up (last Thursday),” Collen said. “And so, pretty euphoric. But if I'm being honest as the day went along, euphoric and discouraged at the same time, that people just couldn't be happy. So, a little discouraged about that because I don't think we should be comparing human lives. But that's pretty much all I'm gonna say relative to that.

“I'm just, I'm really happy that she's home. I'm really happy that she seems to be OK. I think she's scarred and I think there's probably a lot of healing and a lot of things that have to happen for her, but just happy she's home.”

When asked if Baylor planned to have any kind of ceremony at the Ferrell Center this season for Griner, Collen said that she’d been in touch with Griner’s agent but nothing firm had been put on the calendar.

“I think it's really too soon to say. I think we're all going to be on BG’s timeline,” Collen said.

Griner, the former National Player of the Year from Baylor, was arrested in February in Russia on drug charges. She spent nine months behind bars before being freed last Thursday via a prisoner swap in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.