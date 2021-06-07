 Skip to main content
Collen hires Greene for Lady Bears staff
Collen hires Greene for Lady Bears staff

Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen has added Marquette assistant Tony Greene to the Lady Bears staff, the school announced on Monday.

Greene spent last season at Marquette and helped the Golden Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament and post a 19-7 overall record. Marquette lost to Virginia Tech in the opening round of the tournament in San Antonio.

"We are excited to welcome Tony and his family home. Tony grew up in Texas and has coaching roots here," Collen said in a press release. "He has been an integral part of the success of many programs because of his work ethic and servant mentality. Tony will add to our recruiting efforts as well as scouting and player development."

Greene finished his playing career at Langston University in Oklahoma in 1993, and from there his coaching career began. He stayed on as an assistant coach with the women's program beginning with the 1994-95 season and stayed through the 2007-08 campaign.

After leaving his alma mater, Greene spent four seasons as an assistant at Grambling State, three years at Texas Southern, three at Toledo, two at Ole Miss and one at Marquette.

