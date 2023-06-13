It’s all about the spacing.

When Baylor coach Nicki Collen dipped into the transfer portal this spring, she sought good outside shooters who could open up the floor to allow her posts more room to maneuver.

Collen believes she’s found those floor-opening shooters in former Iowa State guard Denae Fritz, Ohio guard Yaya Felder and Kentucky guard Jada Walker to go along with returning all-Big 12 guard Sarah Andrews.

“It’s not about leading the nation in 3s made or taken,” Collen said. “But it’s about being able to stretch the floor and create driving lanes, and post-ups and cuts and allowing players to flourish. I think when you think about how we like to play, we’re not very effective if we can’t keep great spacing.”

In a 20-13 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 77-58 loss to UConn, the Bears could sometimes light it up from beyond the arc. But the Bears were streaky, so finding more consistency has been a priority.

Baylor is most familiar with Fritz since she played at Iowa State, where she made the 2023 Big 12 all-freshman team after shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3-point range while averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

There was a time when recruiting players from fellow conference teams was taboo. But that’s all changed with the explosion of the transfer portal, sparked by immediately eligibility for transferring players. So Collen didn’t seek Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly’s permission to recruit Fritz after she entered the portal.

“I think it’s a different time," Collen said. "I grew up at a time when you weren’t allowed to transfer within your league, and most conferences had that rule. But I think in the world we’re in, he lost Aubrey Joens to Oklahoma a year ago. So I’m sure he’ll change his play calls again this year because obviously Denae would know them.”

Averaging 22 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists, Felder was one of the few bright spots for an Ohio Bobcats team that finished 6-23. The 5-8 guard shot 45.4 percent overall and 34.9 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore in 2022-23.

Collen wanted transfers who had already proven themselves at the college level like Felder, who starred in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Likewise, senior transfer forward Madison Bartley is coming off a strong season at Belmont where she averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

“We wanted players who have been productive, whether they were productive in the MAC or the Missouri Valley or the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference),” Collen said. “So I love the idea that maybe a Madison or a Yaya maybe didn’t play in a Power 5 league but they’re out to prove they deserve to and maybe should have from the beginning or at least that was a good dress rehearsal. But there’s a hunger in all of them to show they belong.”

Walker has major conference experience since she was Kentucky’s second-leading scorer with a 12.9 average while averaging 3.1 assists and shooting 32.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Bears have a solid nucleus returning with Andrews and forwards Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy and Aijha Blackwell, who missed most of last season with a leg injury. Forward Dre’Una Edwards will also be eligible after sitting out last season after transferring from Kentucky.

Collen expects the Bears to have greater depth and is looking forward to seeing how they jell when they face opponents in a tour of Italy and Greece in August. The Bears have already been in summer workouts for a week.

“Do I like us on paper? Of course,” Collen said. “I think if we can get people healthy and keep them healthy, I think we have really, really good depth. I think the really big thing for us is getting them to compete and grow over the course of the summer. But yeah, I really like our talent.”

Collen took her squad to the Metroplex last weekend to see former Baylor All-America center Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury face the Dallas Wings. Collen was a former WNBA coach of the year for the Atlanta Dream before becoming Baylor's coach in 2021.

Though Griner scored a game-high 24 points, the Mercury dropped an 84-79 decision to the Wings. Dallas was led by former Baylor forward Kalani Brown with 17 points and 15 rebounds while former Baylor All-America guard Odyssey Sims collected six assists.

“I think from BG’s perspective it was just real emotion,” Collen said. “I think she was genuinely excited that we were there, so it was a really heartfelt situation. I think for our players. I’ll use Bella as an example, I’ve talked about this before but her first connection to Baylor was Brittney. She said she grew up loving seeing her at Baylor.”

Collen believes it’s important that her current players connect with past Baylor women’s basketball players.

“I just think when you’re talking about culture of your program you want players that want to come back and still feel connected to the program when they leave,” Collen said. “Often times there are ways that help in recruiting when you’ve had players who were successful and they’ve gone on to be successful in the W or they’re successful in whatever their career is after that they stay connected and do bridge one generation to the next with the same idea.”

Collen is making a push to have Griner’s No. 42 Baylor jersey retired.

“I’ve had conversations with BG’s agent, and I think they’re excited and open to the idea of what that can look like,” Collen said. “I think it’s about time honoring her and her legacy. So however that looks, I want to make it really, really special.”