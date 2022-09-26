Collen pleads for Griner's return; Mulkey declines comment

Nicki Collen never coached Brittney Griner, but her heart goes out to the former Baylor star.

Griner, the former national player of the year at Baylor and eight-time WNBA all-star, has spent more than seven months in prison in Russia. Last month she received a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession charges.

Asked for her thoughts on Griner’s situation on Tuesday, Collen’s eyes moistened and she caught her breath before responding.

“Wow. Those who have been around me know I get pretty emotional,” Collen said. “I think BG, first of all, is human first. And I think this is a human rights issue. No one’s saying she didn’t make a mistake. None of us are perfect. But, I guess I would want to know if I did something and was stuck in a foreign country — what it was, what it wasn’t — I think we all know that 10 years is a long time. … We should be doing everything in our power to get Brittney home.”

Collen’s thoughts stood in stark contrast to Kim Mulkey’s response to a similar question about Griner on Monday. The LSU coach, who recruited Griner to Baylor and won a national championship in 2012 with Griner at the forefront, opted not to comment about her former player.

“I just wanted to get your thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation, I don’t think I’ve seen anything from you on that — ,” a reporter asked.

“And you won’t,” said Mulkey, before proceeding to answer an earlier question not related to Griner from the reporter.

Mulkey and Griner had a falling-out following the player’s departure from Baylor in 2013, when Griner said in an ESPN interview that Mulkey encouraged her to keep her homosexuality hidden.

A pair of former Baylor stars who played for Mulkey reacted to the coach’s refusal to comment on Twitter.

“And I will say it again, SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES, (shaking my head),” tweeted Chloe Jackson, a guard on Baylor’s last national championship team in 2019.

“A player that built Baylor, 2 national titles (Griner won only one), & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support. Keep that in mind when you’re choosing schools,” tweeted Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, who played her last season for Collen at Baylor.

Collen said she hopes to retire Griner’s No. 42 jersey in the near future, and added that the Baylor program is talking about other way to honor her in the coming season.

“We can argue about kneeling or not kneeling (for the national anthem) all day long. Brittney Griner has worn that USA across her chest and won gold medals for this country,” Collen said. “She’s represented Baylor. ... Like, she was Baylor. And I absolutely know that there was a championship here before BG, but she made Baylor a household name.”