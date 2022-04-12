Collins excited about Baylor outside linebackers' potential

When Joey McGuire was named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Caleb Collins suddenly found himself in a much more prominent role on Baylor’s coaching staff.

After joining Dave Aranda’s staff as a quality control coach in 2020, Collins stepped into an on-field coaching position for the first time since graduating from Southeastern Louisiana in 2016 with a degree in physics.

Taking over McGuire’s role as Baylor's outside linebackers coach, Collins had no time to ease into his new duties. Deep in the thick of the Big 12 race, the Bears were preparing for Oklahoma in a game they needed to win to have a shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game.

“I didn’t really feel like I knew what I was doing, especially with it being Oklahoma week,” Collins said. “First I asked Coach McGuire, what’s the feel for the room. After that I just met with those guys. I just felt like this is what you’ve been preparing for, make the most of it. Put a good product out on the field and don’t let the team down.”

Collins did such good job that Aranda later made his promotion official.

Though he certainly had to learn on the fly, Collins feels thankful that he got the chance to coach the outside linebackers at some crucial moments last season.

With safety Jairon McVea’s last-minute fourth-down stop of Dezmon Jackson near the goal line, Baylor held on for a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. Baylor’s defense delivered its best performance of the year by amassing 10 sacks in a 21-7 Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

“Shoot, that fourth-down stop I was like ‘Wow, this is the best experience ever,’” Collins said. “Ten sacks (against Ole Miss), just proud of those guys. Matt (Jones) and Garmon (Randolph) just bought into the technique we were teaching, and it showed up big time. They had multiple tackles and tackles for loss, just from playing primary to secondary. Most of the clinic talks I’ve done this off-season, I talked about that technique and how it showed up late in the season.”

During spring drills, Collins doesn’t try to contain his enthusiasm as he prepares for his first full season as outside linebackers coach.

While he built his confidence coaching in big games late last season, his support system was already in place since he had played linebacker under Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at Southeastern Louisiana and had been a graduate assistant under Aranda when he was LSU’s defensive coordinator.

“Coach Roberts really helps me out a lot by just telling me the real, like this is what we need to work on, these are the techniques I think you should introduce to the group,” Collins said. “With Coach Aranda, I’m just soaking it all in. I still never really lost that little aura, like I’m still working with Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda, my first full-time job as a position coach is at a Power Five school. That bliss hasn’t left yet.”

Collins is excited about his returning outside linebackers led by Randolph, Bryson Jackson, Tony Anyanwu, Jackie Marshall and Victor Obi.

The 6-7, 265-pound Randolph enjoyed some big moments last season as he collected 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. He’s missed most of the spring with a hand injury. But with his size and speed, Randolph has the physical tools to be a big-time defensive force.

“First practice, he’s got the biggest smile on his face and is making plays, and then he fractures his hand,” Collins said. “It’s just one of those deals not requiring surgery, so they’re keeping him out. But they don’t want him to bang it and the bone kind of shifts. They just want the bone to fuse. I think he’ll be back and able to do some contact the week of the spring game, but he’s still being a leader. He’s in meetings being vocal.”

Coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season, Anyanwu has received many of the first-team reps during spring drills in Randolph’s absence. The 6-1, 246-pound sophomore believes he’s most skilled at stopping the run.

“I feel like I could really help this team,” Anyanwu said. “I just need a chance to show it. I feel like I bring a physical aspect to the run and good pass rushing, power rushing, all that kind of stuff. They want me in there on first down, second down, and then we have people that are really capable speed rushers that they’ll want prob-ably more (on third down).”

One of those speed rushers is Jackson, a sixth-year senior who collected 3.5 sacks last year and led the Bears with six quarterback hurries. Jackson has played outside and inside linebacker spots this spring, so his versatility will be an asset.

“Being able to go back to 2020 when I was an inside backer, and then going from outside backer to now, I feel like I’ve got a better perspective of what is on the field and I can see things more clearly and allows me to play faster,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s pass rushing skills were on full display in the Sugar Bowl as he collected two of Baylor’s 10 sacks for 18 yards in losses.

“All year was special, from the moment we started,” Jackson said. “We got to the point where it was like everybody was fighting for each other. And that gave me the motivation every day to go out there and give my best. It was an absolute honor to play on that team last year.”

Marshall is a redshirt freshman with tremendous athleticism, while Obi is a senior who played in nine games last season and recorded 1.5 tackles for loss. It’s a group with versatility, experience, and some youthful enthusiasm that’s provided strong position battles throughout the spring.

Nobody is more enthusiastic than Collins, the man coaching them.

“It’s just an exciting time,” Collins said. “I remember a time when we were just lifting weights and looking at them and like I was blessed. I’m like ‘C'mon man, it doesn’t get much better than this.’”

