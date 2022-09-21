Color guard: Green means go for Bears, but they want to move in a controlled manner

Going green has an entirely different meaning to the Baylor football team.

Oh, sure, if you quizzed Dave Aranda about it, he’d probably be in favor of recycling. But that’s not the type of greenness Aranda is seeking from his 17th-ranked Bears (2-1), who open up Big 12 play at Iowa State (3-0) on Saturday. Neither does he want his guys mimicking Incredible Hulk and bellowing, “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry!” before proceeding to break everything they can find.

Aranda and the Baylor coaches use an expression they call “playing green.” To them, it’s about playing fast and aggressive, yet also under control. Green means go, but don’t go recklessly.

It’s a balance that is not necessarily easy to strike. For the younger players who are going through everything for the first time, it presents an even more daunting challenge. Aranda said that one of the ways that the Bears will successfully “get to green” is by having raw, honest conversations among themselves.

“I first look at that outside of football,” Aranda said. “I think it goes to how different it has to be to have a real, honest conversation that they can be forthright and say it in a way that’s not ugly. You are talking about stuff that’s real as opposed to maybe my ego taking shots at your ego, and your ego defending against my ego, and this whole game-within-a-game that’s going on. I think so much of it is that.”

Two weeks ago, on the road at BYU, the Bears played more tentatively than they would have liked in a 26-20 double-overtime loss. Aranda calls that “playing yellow,” essentially clasping firm to the stoplight theme, where players are yielding to outside influences rather than just accelerating through them and playing hard, fast and physical.

The rowdy atmosphere at BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo marked the first true Top 25 road test for many of Baylor’s new, younger starters. So when you’re as green (in experience) as they were, it’s difficult to go green (fast and aggressive) on the field.

“That’s stuff you can’t prepare for,” said Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin. “With away games, going into an environment like that … what was it, like, 65,000 fans, all screaming? As a freshman, it’s hard to mock that in practice. And it’s just one of those experiences where you just have to go through it to learn from it. Those guys addressed their issues, know what the problem was, and we’ve addressed it. So, we just have to perform on Saturday.”

Playing green means walking right up to the edge of the cliff, but not falling over the side. Aranda absolutely wants his guys to play with an edge. But speed and aggression, when not reined in, can lead to silly mistakes and penalties.

Such was the case in that BYU game, as Baylor was flagged 14 times for 117 yards, including several costly pre-snap false-start infractions.

In a sign of progress, the Bears cleaned up much of that grime in last week’s 42-7 win over Texas State. Baylor was docked five times for 55 yards against the Bobcats.

“Just playing green, man,” Galvin said, when asked about the improvement from a penalty perspective. “Just doing our base fundamentals out of how we play, which is very fast and physical and not doing dumb stuff on the fly. If you do dumb stuff on the fly, that’s when you get the holdings, (illegal) blocks in the back, all that stuff. So if you do what we do every day at a high level, it's just not going to happen.”

True, the idea of “practice how you play” matters in this going-green journey. Aranda said the Baylor coaches try to replicate all manner of challenging — and sometimes chaotic — game situations, so that the players will be able to speed-read the situation and make the right decisions on game day.

But football isn’t played in slow motion. A defender might have a millisecond to dip his shoulder into a ball carrier’s chest to avoid a targeting flag. A lineman, wanting to get a jump on that snarling, sack-happy D-tackle across from him, also has to worry about that defender actually trying to make him flinch.

It requires players to tiptoe right along the line between buoyancy and danger. Running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams demonstrated that balance perfectly against Texas State when he tight-roped the sideline like a high wire on a speedy 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“It's just how we practice,” Galvin said. “You practice how you play and if you practice violent, you’ll play violent. We haven’t had bad practices, but we haven't had practices up to our standard. We fixed that from Week 1 to Week 2 to Week 3 to now, so we're just starting to stack days. We’re stacking days every day, which turns into weeks, which turns into the whole season.”

Even when they’re decked out in their monochromatic, all-green uniforms, Baylor is nowhere near where it wants to be as a “green” football program. Again, that’s just where the Bears have to be honest with themselves, Aranda said. He used the analogy of an actor removing the mask of the character they’re playing and just getting real.

The coach noted that fatigue can play a factor, or the weight of expectation. Aranda said that sometimes a player might be frustrated with a math class or an exam grade, and they carry those issues onto the field with them like a backpack.

Much like Aranda told both his players and coaches at halftime of the Texas State game, the Bears have to let that stuff go.

“Some of the stuff you see where the guys are running by guys and throwing their heads at guys and all the stuff that’s wrong, they’re off-loading all this stuff they’ve been carrying,” Aranda said. “So, that’s not it.

“So, you have to go back to work and get to where the playing is really an expression of your best self. That takes a lot of work to do. To say we have a bunch of guys doing that now would not be true, so we’re working to get to that.”