Baylor received its first commitment in the 2025 class from Columbus quarterback Adam Schobel on Sunday.

The 6-5, 195-pound Schobel, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, committed to Baylor over offers from Houston, Oklahoma State and UTSA.

Schobel is coming off a strong sophomore season in which he completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,823 yards and 36 touchdowns with four interceptions. He helped the Cardinals finish 12-2 and advance to the Class 3A Division I regional finals where they lost to state champion Franklin.

As a freshman, Schobel passed for 2,440 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 68 percent.

Adam is the son of former TCU tight end Matt Schobel, who played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals after he was drafted in the third round in 2022. He went on to play three seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles.