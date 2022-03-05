Come Together: Baylor's senior class took varying roads to get here

NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle came in together, just in time for a wild ride to Baylor’s third national championship.

The trio was part of a fantastic five-member freshman class for Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears in the 2018-19 season. They played different roles in widely varying minutes, but they were all there every step of the way, ending in a celebration on a basketball court in Tampa, Fla.

All three of them were on the plane in 2020 when the sports world came to a halt due to the oncoming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They talked and prayed together last spring when Mulkey abruptly left the program she had built. They chose to stay together.

And they’ll all be on the court for their final regular season home game together when Baylor hosts Texas Tech at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

In a way, they’re still part of a five-member class. Graduate transfer Jordan Lewis will be honored as part of senior day activities on Sunday. By all normal accounting, Ja’Mee Asberry would be a senior too. She’s in her fourth season of college basketball. But the COVID-19 hurdles have relaxed NCAA eligibility rules and given an extra year to anyone who was already in college in 2021-22.

Asberry and Bickle have stated their intention to take advantage of another year of eligibility and come back in 2022-23.

So Baylor will honor Smith, Egbo and Lewis as its outgoing seniors during the regular season finale at the Ferrell Center on Sunay.

But there’s no question that Nicki Collen’s first season as Baylor’s head coach has been built on these five very experienced players. They’ve been in the spotlight for a long time.

Here’s what we know about them.

NaLyssa Smith

6-4 forward

Converse, Texas

Baylor’s star senior forward started this season as one of the best players in the country according to women’s college basketball experts. In Collen’s view, there was no doubt she was the best player in the country. Those opinions appear to have merged, at least as it applies to the ESPN WNBA Mock Draft, which had Smith at the No. 1 overall pick in its latest version.

Smith is ninth in the nation in both points (21.8) and rebounds (11.7) per game. Those are just stats, though. As witnessed on Monday, when Baylor won by 25 points at Iowa State, she seemed to grab every rebound and scored in so many different ways she made the Cyclones heads spin.

“Knowing who she is, she’s not a complacent person,” Egbo said. “She always wants to be better in some way. You definitely see that in her offensive game. She’s added a lot of different things to her arsenal. I feel like she’s really ready for that next level.”

The coming weeks are going to bring Smith a trophy case full of conference and national awards. But her sights are on getting back to the pinnacle that Baylor reached in her freshman season.

“I feel like we’re finally playing together and I feel like everybody is finally starting to believe in us and everybody is starting to see it too,” Smith said. “I want to make a run for the national championship. Of course, this is my last year, so I feel like I’m going to leave it all on the court, go hard every game.”

Queen Egbo

6-3 center

Houston, Texas

There might have been some speculation about Egbo coming back for one more year in college. She would be the stand-alone star of the Bears’ 2022-23 squad if she did so, with Smith gone on to a pro career.

But the way Baylor’s center has played during the second half of this season has created a stir. ESPN’s mock WNBA Draft two weeks ago pegged Egbo at the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

“This has kind of cleared everything up for me,” Egbo said. “I have a better idea of what I want to do and what I’m going to do.”

Not only are the Bears on a nine-game winning streak and ranked No. 5 in the nation going into their final regular season game, they also have two of the top 10 picks in the WNBA Draft in their frontcourt.

Egbo is an ideal complement to Smith. She’s more of a traditional post on the offensive end and a rim protector on defense.

“Queen on defense, if you get driven by, you know you can count on her to block a shot,” Lewis said.

Caitlin Bickle

6-0 forward

Cave Creek, Arizona

Among Bickle’s impressive array of tattoos is a little “TTT” on the inside of her right hand. That’s the Baylor forward’s tribute to the team’s motto during her freshman season. It stands for “Together to Tampa,” a battle cry that the Bears shouted all the way to the national championship.

Bickle was a bit player on that team, but she has progressed to a lot more. She’s usually the first player off the bench and does whatever the team needs. Collen has said she’s not going to be the best at any one thing, but she does everything really well.

“Cait does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” Lewis said. “I feel like that’s important too. Being her teammate, I know she’ll do anything to get the win.”

Bickle has committed to coming back for the extra year of eligibility that COVID-19 gave this current generation of college athletes. It’s hard to tell what her fifth season will look like, but she’s making the most of this run.

“We’ve all been through so much together,” Bickle said. “Even though I’m not celebrating my senior night, I think that’s why this is still just so big for me. My family’s coming in and I’m not even the one celebrating it. We really are family.”

Jordan Lewis

5-7 guard

Windermere, Florida

Lewis set a record when Baylor and Kansas tipped off a little over a week ago. It was the senior’s 158th career game, setting a new NCAA Division I mark. She played five seasons at Alabama before coming to Baylor. She had already taken a medical redshirt when her 2018-19 season was mostly wiped out.

That kind of longevity has taken resilience and willpower.

“I feel like I’ve played every single one of those games,” Lewis said. “I had injuries all through my career at Alabama. I feel like it’s been different this year. Having the injuries and having the transition has broken that up. It’s good for me to even still be out here and still be playing with all the injuries and things that I’ve had.”

Lewis is second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game and first in assists, averaging 5.3. She’s been a vital piece for the Bears this season.

There’s an important item missing from Lewis’ career resume though. In five seasons at Alabama, she was never on a team that advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ja’Mee Asberry

5-5 guard

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Like Bickle, Asberry intends to come back for a fifth season of college basketball.

She came to Baylor from Oklahoma State, where she was a 3-point sniper. Although the offense doesn’t run through her as much with the Bears, she’s been as good as advertised as she leads the team in 3-pointers made (67) and has hit 36.4% from beyond the arc.

But just as important as her 3-point shooting touch has been Asberry’s motor. She leads the team in minutes played and often draws the responsibility of chasing around the opponent’s best guard.

Baylor fans will get to see Asberry’s energy next season. That’s the unique thing about this Senior Day — it’s much a look forward as it is a look back.

“We came into the season with everyone being so different,” Bickle said. “Some people hadn’t been in these roles. I was definitely in a new role this year. Jordan came from Alabama, Ja’Mee from Oklahoma State. There were so many changes. Now that we have the ball rolling it’s great to see all of these little pieces coming together.”

