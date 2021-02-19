Come together: Lady Bears shake off cold, prepare for OU

“We planned to practice every day,” Mulkey said. “But each night we would be in communication through email or text with the administration at Baylor on what was appropriate to do. As a leader and a coach, practice is secondary to people’s lives.”

Mulkey, who admits to being technology-challenged, had an assistant help her with a Zoom meeting and other communications with the team.

“I made them all look at me,” Mulkey said. “Half of them were waking up and half of them were cooking and doing stuff. But I just needed all of them to tell me they had heat where they were. They all did. That was my main concern.”

On the other end of the equation, junior forward NaLyssa Smith, the Lady Bears’ leading scorer and rebounder, had to sit around and wait to get back in her element. She is a self-described gym rat, so making a snowman doesn’t substitute for getting up shots.

Smith said she was able to watch a lot of games on TV along with Baylor game film. That and staying in touch with friends, family and teammates helped.

“Anytime I’m free, I do be in the gym,” Smith said. “All I could do was sit at home. I would go outside sometimes. I always talk to my family, so I was on the phone with them most of the time.”