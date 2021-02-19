Come together: Lady Bears shake off cold, prepare for OU

All of the Central Texans who were wrapping up under multiple layers of clothing and blankets to stay warm during this week’s winter storm can take solace in this: they had something in common with a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer.
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last spring and will be inducted this spring, faced similar obstacles as everyone else whose electricity went out this week.
“Cold. I wrapped up in blankets. I had no power for a long time,” Mulkey said on Friday. “And then they would tease you, you know. They give you 30 minutes of power and 30 minutes off. I’d get excited when that 30 minutes would start and just keep praying that my house would get warmer. And then it would cut off. And then one day it was completely off. Something with a fuse box on a pole outside. I ended up that night going to spend the night with Makenzie (Fuller), of course, my daughter. They never lost power.”
In the midst of trying to warm up and/or figure out a warmer place to stay, Mulkey was still the leader of the seventh-ranked Lady Bears. As such, she had to make decision on whether or not to gather the team for practice at a time when simply driving to the team’s facility and walking through the parking lot were major challenges.
Ultimately, Baylor lost two days of practice. College basketball teams are required to give the student-athletes one day off per week. But the Lady Bears extended the break through Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We planned to practice every day,” Mulkey said. “But each night we would be in communication through email or text with the administration at Baylor on what was appropriate to do. As a leader and a coach, practice is secondary to people’s lives.”
Mulkey, who admits to being technology-challenged, had an assistant help her with a Zoom meeting and other communications with the team.
“I made them all look at me,” Mulkey said. “Half of them were waking up and half of them were cooking and doing stuff. But I just needed all of them to tell me they had heat where they were. They all did. That was my main concern.”
On the other end of the equation, junior forward NaLyssa Smith, the Lady Bears’ leading scorer and rebounder, had to sit around and wait to get back in her element. She is a self-described gym rat, so making a snowman doesn’t substitute for getting up shots.
Smith said she was able to watch a lot of games on TV along with Baylor game film. That and staying in touch with friends, family and teammates helped.
“Anytime I’m free, I do be in the gym,” Smith said. “All I could do was sit at home. I would go outside sometimes. I always talk to my family, so I was on the phone with them most of the time.”
Mulkey finally reconvened with her team for practices on Thursday and Friday. The winter storm caused the Big 12 to bump the Baylor versus Oklahoma game this weekend from Saturday to Sunday. That means the Lady Bears will get another night in their own beds before traveling north on Saturday.
As the streets began to thaw out on Friday, the Baylor women already had their heads in their pursuit of an 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.
“We went over the scouting report on OU (On Thursday),” Mulkey said. “We’ll work on them some more (Friday) and then we’ll leave in the morning for Norman.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor’s home game versus West Virginia, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday of this week but postponed due to icy weather conditions in Texas, was reset by the Big 12 on Friday. The Lady Bears are now slated to host the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Ferrell Center.